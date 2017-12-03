Isla Fisher Is Happy Starbucks Barista Didn't Mistake Her for Amy Adams and 3 More Stars

See pics of them and other celebrity look-alikes below:

The actress is often mistaken for Adams, her co-star in the movie Nocturnal Animals, and occasionally the other actresses, because they are all redheads.

"Better than Izla, Lisa, Eyelay, Amy Adams , Jessica Chastain , Bryce Dallas [Howard] and occasionally when I haven't shaved... Ed Sheeran ," Fisher joked.

The Australian Wedding Crashers star and wife of Sacha Baron Cohen posted on her Instagram page on Sunday a photo of her holding up a Starbucks cup that reads, "Aila," which is how her name is pronounced (you know, like the word "Isle"). That's actually a good guess, considering the baristas have botched customers names even worse, as they struggle to hear them while drinks are made nearby with noisy machinery.

If you're Isla Fisher , you may often be identified incorrectly, especially at Starbucks.

Eric Charbonneau/Invision for Focus Features/AP Images



Isla Fisher and Amy Adams The actresses, who starred together in Nocturnal Animals, are aware of the comparison. In 2016, Fisher said on NBC's Today show that she once cut and pasted Adams' face over hers for her family's holiday card.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images; Mike Coppola/Getty Images



Jessica Chastain & Bryce Dallas Howard These redheaded costars definitely don't need any Help channeling each other's beauty.

Getty Images/REX/Shutterstock



Sharna Burgess & Gal Gadot The Dancing With the Stars professional dancer looks eerily similar to Wonder Woman herself!

Getty Images



Miranda Kerr & Ksenija Lukich The Victoria's Secret supermodel and Australian E! host could easily pass for sisters, if not twins.

Jim Spellman/WireImage, David Becker/Getty Images



Mychal Kendricks & Drake The Philadelphia Eagles player lamented to TMZ Sports that "too many people" think he looks like the rapper. Let's just say, neither should worry about the comparison—hotness all around!

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, Laura Cavanaugh/FilmMagic



Zach Galifianakis & Nick Offerman The bearded stars look like legit twins!

Michael Buckner/Getty Images, Jason Merritt/Getty Images



Amber Valletta & Taylor Schilling The actresses look like they were separated at birth!

Instagram; Getty Images



Ciara & Lisa Bonet The sultry singer and former star of The Cosby Show both rock an au naturel dreadlock look.

Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images; Karwai Tang/WireImage



Allen Leech & Niall Horan During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Andy Cohen pointed out the Downton Abbey actor's resemblance to the One Direction singer.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images; Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images



Kristen Stewart & Jena Malone The Twilight starlet and Hunger Games gal share dark locks and gorgeous fair skin.

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images



Seth Meyers & Nat Faxon Double take! The SNL funnyman and Oscar-winner could be brothers (or cousins at the least!).

PacificCoastNews.com; Ben Pruchnie/WireImage



Rihanna & Rita Ora The Barbadian beauty and British singer share gorgeous complexions, lovely blond locks and a flare for fiery fashions.

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage; Kyle Rover/Startraksphoto.com



Idina Menzel & Lea Michele We can definitely see why Ryan Murphy hired Menzel to play the starlet's mother on Glee!

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Dan Herrick/KPA-ZUMA/ZUMA Press



Will.i.am & Wyclef Jean The Black Eyed Peas star and the Haitian singer even share a similar sense of style!

Getty Images



Chelsea Handler & Elizabeth Banks These two get mistaken for each other all the time. Just ask them. "When we were at the White House correspondence dinner, we both went and Bill O'Reilly was talking to me and I said, 'I think you're confusing me with Elizabeth Banks,' because I wanted to get the f--k away from him," the comedian said when Banks stopped by Chelsea Lately.

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images; Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images



John Stamos & Enrique Iglesias Can you say "sexy" in Spanish and in Greek?

Getty Images, FilmMagic



Ke$ha & Blake Lively We'd believe it if the "Sleazy" songstress and Gossip Girl star revealed they were long-lost relatives.

John Shearer/Getty Images; Jason Merritt/Getty Images



Javier Bardem & Jeffrey Dean Morgan Holy double take! These handsome actors are nearly dead ringers for each other.

David Livingston/Getty Images; Anita Bugge/WireImage



Roselyn Sanchez & Nicole Scherzinger Although Sanchez hails from Puerto Rico and Scherzinger was born in Hawaii, both ladies share a similar exotic beauty right down to their heart-shaped smiles.

AP Photo, Getty Images



Kyra Sedgwick & Amy Sedaris Which is which? It's really hard to tell the difference between the Closer star and comedian.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images; Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage



Aaron Paul & Tom Felton Whether it's magic or just coincidence, the Breaking Bad star looks a lot like this Harry Potter actor.

John W. Ferguson/Getty Images; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images



Stephen Colbert & Bob Saget Sense of humor? Check. Glasses? Check. Big smile? Check. Hit TV career? Check!

Theo Wargo, Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage.com



Victoria Justice & Ali Landry Despite a 20-year age difference, the brunette babes could still pass for sisters!

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic; Ron Galella/WireImage



Lady Gaga & Al Pacino The Hollywood legend must have been on the "Bad Romance" singer's mind when she created her male alter ego, Jo Calderone. Between the messy dark hair, wardrobe and tough attitude, they could be related!

Pacific Coast News, Getty Images



Kim Kardashian & Nicole Scherzinger The curvy reality starlet and Pussycat Doll No. 1 both shoulder the burden of smoldering hotness with admirable aplomb. Sexy of one, half a doozy of the other!

Dave Hogan/Getty Images, Michael Bexjian/Getty Images



Madonna & Courtney Love They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, but such flattery also has its limitations. Despite their mirror-image crimped, bottle-blond curls and dark, sparkly dresses, Courtney looks like the poor man's Madge—even though they're both worth several hundred million dollars!

Getty Images



Zooey Deschanel & Katy Perry Not surprisingly, the New Girl actress is annoyed by being mistaken for the theatrical popstar with a penchant for kissing girls. We think it just means there's more for us to love.

Getty Images



Jordin Sparks & America Ferrera The American Idol winner and the America idol could be body doubles for each other, with equally fabulous faces to match.

Getty Images/WireImage



Russell Brand & Weird Al Yankovic The long hair and goofy grins are what really make these two funnyguys look alike.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images



Mila Kunis & Sarah Hyland The Black Swan star and Modern Family actress share an effortlessly beautiful glow. Let's just hope Hyland doesn't start gleefully mocking Kunis' red carpet poses, too!

ZUMAPress.com; Dave Allocca/Startraksphoto.com



Christina Aguilera & Gwen Stefani Xtina wisely takes time out from channeling Lady Gaga in order to get her Gwen on. Is this one of those times where a copy improves on the original?

Ray Tamarra/Getty Images; AP Photo/Andrew Medichini



Keira Knightley & Natalie Portman These supertalented, strikingly similar stick figures hog most of the hot Hollywood roles, but we'd be even happier if they'd share a sandwich on a hot Hollywood roll.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic



Courteney Cox & Demi Moore The look-alike ladies step out on the red carpet together—effectively squashing our theory that they're actually one and the same person.

Tama Herrick/ZUMAPress.com, Laura Farr/ZUMAPress.com



David Spade & Keith Urban These doppelganger dudes have more in common than an appreciation for beautiful women: It looks like they share the same hairdresser and a fear of razors.

WireImage



Zac Efron & Robert Pattinson These dueling young hotties both have killer bone structure and accessorize identically in grunge-chic style with shades and a floppy beanie. But Pattinson might look better by a whisker. Maybe Zefron should consider tossing the razors?

Getty Images



Megan Fox & Angelina Jolie It started with matching tattoos and now includes corresponding hairdos and arched eyebrows. Could Megan and Angie get any more similar? Or any hotter? Discuss! Think these stars look alike? It gets even scarier. Check out our gallery of Coordinating Couples!