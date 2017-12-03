Teen Mom 2's Javi Marroquin and Briana DeJesus Share Kiss in New PDA Photos

When it comes to their relationship status, Teen Mom 2 stars Javi Marroquin and Briana DeJesus are letting their lips do the talking.

In October, he told People they are dating, following recent rumors. DeJesus later told E! News, "Nothing is going on," but last month, posted a photo of the two on Instagram, writing, "Javiana❤️." Days later, they celebrated his son Lincoln's fourth birthday, along with her two daughters.

On Saturday, DeJesus made their relationship even more Instagram official when she posted a photo of her and Marroquin embracing while wearing burgundy outfits and exchanging a passionate kiss. It was part of a gallery that also contained other pics of the two looking cozy together. DeJesus captioned the collection with a simple emoji; "❤️."

Marroquin posted the photo of them kissing on his own Instagram page, writing, "King & Queen."