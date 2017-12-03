EXCLUSIVE!

Inside Jenna Dewan-Tatum's Romantic Birthday Trip to Cabo With Channing Tatum

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Dec. 3, 2017

Now this is how you birthday.

Jenna Dewan Tatum turned 37 on Sunday and jetted off with husband Channing Tatum two days before to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico for a romantic vacation.

The actress and World of Dance host wore a white floral maxi dress with a thigh-high slit and nude flip flops as they arrived at the airport. She and Channing were driven to a luxury resort and headed to a private oceanfront suite, a source told E! News exclusively.

The two spent the entire day on Saturday at their suite and on the beach, soaking up the sun, reading and chatting. They had food and drinks delivered and had a leisurely lunch on the deck. They also went in the infinity pool.

Jenna sported a white string bikini and red patterned cover-up. Jenna posted a couple of photos from their trip on Instagram Stories, showing her relaxing by the beach with a drink and and a copy of Moulin Rouge, the first installment of a new book series by Christopher Mirambeau.

Jenna Dewan Tatum, Birthday Trip

Jenna Dewan Tatum, Birthday Trip

Jenna Dewan Tatum, Birthday Trip

Channing spent some time looking through a telescope and checking out the ocean views, the source told E! News. The two seemed very relaxed and mellow and had a butler bring them things to their suite. They had fruit and fresh popsicles delivered.

On Sunday, the two hit the beach again. Jenna wore a black, plunging one-piece bathing suit and received a giant birthday message written in the sand.

Part of your world ???????

A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennadewan) on

"This year has been one i will never forget," she wrote on Instagram. "Challenging, beautiful and wonderfully expansive all at the same time. But i know for sure that every experience you have is here for your own growth and when viewed that way, the magic of life will show you the way. thank you all for my birthday wishes!!"

Jenna and Channing met on the set of their 2006 movie Step Up and married in 2009. They are parents to 4-year-old daughter Everly.

