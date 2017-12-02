Kelsea Ballerini Marries Morgan Evans in Mexico

Kelsea Ballerini is married!

The country music singer and Morgan Evans tied the knot in front of their closest family and friends during an intimate seaside ceremony in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, a rep for the singer confirms to E! News.

People reports that the singer walked barefoot down the aisle in a dress by Berta. Her hubby wore a tux by Joseph Abboud. The couple exchanged David Yurman rings that featured customized messages.

Their nuptials come nearly a year after they were engaged on Christmas day last December.

Ballerini happily revealed the news on her Instagram, saying, "Loving him has been the greatest gift of my life. And now I get to do it for life." Her announcement was featured alongside a photo of the couple in an embrace and the custom designed ring that Evans, also a country music artist, chose for his fiancée.