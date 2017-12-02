Snooki Weighs in Why Sammi ''Sweetheart'' Isn't Coming Back for Jersey Shore Revival

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi is sounding off on the triumphant return to Jersey Shore!

The reality star dished about the upcoming, yet-to-be filmed reunion in her recent podcast, It's Happening With Snooki & Joey, and talked about the most-talked-about caveat regarding the upcoming revival—the fact that Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola would not be returning.

Earlier this week, MTV announced that almost all of the original cast of Jersey Shore would be returning for an all new series called Jersey Shore Family Vacation, which we assume to be a show about all of the Jersey Shore cast members going on vacation together with their families.

The network announced that the new series, which will air in 2018, will star original cast members Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul "Pauly D" Delvecchio, Jenni "JWOWW" Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino. Noticeably abent from the list of returnees was Giancola.

A source told E! News that Sammi isn't coming back because she did not want to film with her ex-boyfriend, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, who was missing from the cast's road trip reunion on E! in August.

"She's happy in her current relationship and didn't want to be disrespectful of that," said the source.