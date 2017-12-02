Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Hang Out With Chris Rock at His Comedy Show

Snapchat / Kim Kardashian
Reality and music royalty met comedy royalty on Friday; Kim Kardashian and Kanye West met Chris Rock backstage at his comedy show on a date night.
In addition, West hung out with both Rock and another comedy legend, Eddie Murphy.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her rapper husband had attended Rock's show at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre—home of the Oscars, which the comedian and actor has hosted. Kim posted on her Snapchat page a photo of her and West standing backstage with Rock and his girlfriend, CSI: Miami actress Megalyn Echikunwok, as well as a pic of West smiling as he stands in between Rock and Murphy, who does not perform onstage anymore but occasionally attends comedy shows.
Kim and Kanye were spotted looking cozy inside the show. And eyewitness told E! News they stayed for the whole show and were laughing throughout.
"It was a bit chilly so Kanye actually took his jacket off and gave it to Kim," the person said. "Towards the end, Kim leaned her head on Kanye and they were basically cuddling at the show. They were sitting in box seats and nobody bothered them. They were so chill and they seemed to be having a really calm and romantic date night."
Murphy has attended past parties hosted by West's GOOD Music record label. In addition, West and Rock have known each other for years. The rapper featured the comedy performer on his 2010 track "Blame Game."
The two and have bumped into each other at celebrity events several times over the past decade. In 2014, West attended the premiere of Top Five, which Rock wrote, directed and starred in and which features a character played by Gabrielle Union that she has said was inspired partially by the Kardashians.
Rock has joked about the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's famous family before, including in talk show interviews and on Twitter. It is unclear if he used any of his material at Friday's show.
In 2011, Kardashian and Rock shared a stage at late superstar Prince's concert at Madison Square Garden in 2011.
—Reporting by Mike Vulpo
