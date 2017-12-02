Madonna Covers Britney Spears' "Toxic" After Responding to Meme

Madonna cares not for your memes but she does have love for her pal Britney Spears.

Many fans were left scratching their heads on Thursday when the 59-year-old Queen of Pop appeared to misinterpret the F--k Jerry Instagram page's viral screenshot of a popular Twitter meme that implies you would drop a friend who dislikes Britney's 2003 hit "Toxic."

"That song is [fire emoji]," Madonna wrote. "You are so wrong."

On Friday evening, she posted on her Instagram page a video of herself singing and playing an acoustic version of "Toxic" on a guitar. She posted the song in honor of World AIDS Day and ahead of Britney's 36th birthday on Saturday. Britney liked the post.