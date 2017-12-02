Taylor Swift Brings Her Reputation Style to 2017 Jingle Ball

Swift got onstage around 11:30. Snakes appeared on a screen as she made her entrance. She performed for about 30 minutes, singing the Reputation tracks "...Ready for it?," "Look What You Made Me Do" and "End Game," the latter of which she sang onstage for the first time and as a surprise duet with BFF Ed Sheeran.

"So I had an album called Reputation just come out very recently and there's a song I'm so excited about that I've never played it live before. If you're excited enough, a special guest may show up," Swift said, before introducing Sheeran, spurring cheers and screams from the crowd. The two shared a hug before he left the stage.

Swift also performed her fan-favorite hits "Blank Space," "Shake it Off" and an acoustic version of "I Don't Wanna Live Forever"—her duet with Zayn Malik, who was not present.

"I want to be upfront...he's not here but I want to do my part," Swift told the crowd. "It just got nominated for a Grammy and we're really excited."