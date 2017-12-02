EXCLUSIVE!

Taylor Swift Brings Her Reputation Style to 2017 Jingle Ball

by Corinne Heller & Mike Vulpo | Sat., Dec. 2, 2017 8:17 AM

The new Taylor Swift is smmmmoking hot!

Swift performed before a sold-out crowd at KIIS FM's 2017 Jingle Ball event in Los Angeles on Friday, marking her first major public performance in almost a year and first major gig that included songs from her new album Reputation. With her new dance moves and new look, the singer gave fans a taste of what to expect on her 2018 tour.

Keeping up with her new signature snake-themed style, Swift wore a loose-fitting sequined snakeskin-print shirt over black shorts—an edgier, and likely more comfortable style than the skintight and skimpy crop tops, short shorts, mini skater skirts and rompers she wore on her 1989 tour.

Taylor Swift, Inglewood Jingle Ball 2017

JB Lacroix/ WireImage

Taylor Swift

The singer showcases her new moves with her backup dancers.

Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Inglewood Jingle Ball 2017

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran

The singers perform her new song "End Game."

Demi Lovato, Inglewood Jingle Ball 2017

JB Lacroix/ WireImage

Demi Lovato

The singer glitters in gold.

Macklemore, Kesha, Inglewood Jingle Ball 2017

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Kesha and Macklemore

The two perform their song "Good Old Days."

Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Inglewood Jingle Ball 2017

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Liam Payne and Niall Horan

The two have a mini One Direction reunion.

Liam Payne, Inglewood Jingle Ball 2017

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Liam Payne

The singer admires his Christmas ornament.

Ed Sheeran, Inglewood Jingle Ball 2017

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Ed Sheeran

The singer performs onstage.

Nicole Richie, Inglewood Jingle Ball 2017

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Nicole Richie

The fashion designer walks the red carpet.

Lance Bass, Inglewood Jingle Ball 2017

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Lance Bass

The singer appears on the red carpet.

Lauren Jauregui, Inglewood Jingle Ball 2017

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Lauren Jauregui

The Fifth Harmony singer walks the red carpet.

Sara Hyland, Inglewood Jingle Ball 2017

Amanda Edwards/WireImage

Sarah Hyland

The Modern Family star sizzles in a red gown.

Kesha, Inglewood Jingle Ball 2017

Amanda Edwards/WireImage

Kesha

The singer walks the red carpet.

Ed Sheeran, James Corden, Inglewood Jingle Ball 2017

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Ed Sheeran & James Corden

Best buds! The fellow Brits pose backstage at KIIS FM's Jingle Ball in the City of Angels.

Ryan Seacrest, Inglewood Jingle Ball 2017

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Ryan Seacrest

The television personality checks Kris Kringle's naughty or nice list. 

Charlie Puth, Inglewood Jingle Ball 2017

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Charlie Puth

Two words: Too cute!

Halsey, Inglewood Jingle Ball 2017

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Halsey

The pop star may be "Bad at Love" but she sure knows how to rock a photo opp. 

Ed Sheeran, Inglewood Jingle Ball 2017

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Ed Sheeran

The "Perfect" singer prepares for his headlining performance at KIIS FM's Jingle Ball show. 

Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, Inglewood Jingle Ball 2017

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Ariana Madix & Tom Sandoval

Date night done right! The Vanderpump Rules stars step out for Jingle Ball in style. 

Niall Horan, Inglewood Jingle Ball 2017

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Niall Horan

Mellow yellow! The Irish singer-songwriter makes a bold fashion statement. 

Becca Tilley, Inglewood Jingle Ball 2017

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Becca Tilley

Bronzed and beautiful! The Bachelor alum shimmers in a mini-dress.

In Real Life, Inglewood Jingle Ball 2017

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Real Life

The boy band has a little fun on the Jingle Ball red carpet. 

James Maslow, Inglewood Jingle Ball 2017

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

James Maslow

The singer, who got his start as a member of boy band Big Time Rush, wows the crowd at the the pre-show. 

Acting Natural, Inglewood Jingle Ball 2017

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Acting Natural

The musical trio coordinates their stylish ensembles for the red carpet in Los Angeles. 

Malia Civetz, Inglewood Jingle Ball 2017

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Malia Civetz

The up-and-coming songstress performs at KIIS FM's Jingle Ball Village in Los Angeles. 

Skeet Ulrich, Inglewood Jingle Ball 2017

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Skeet Ulrich

The Scream star is ready for a night of music!

James Maslow, JoJo Wright, Inglewood Jingle Ball 2017

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

James Maslow & JoJo Wright

The singer and radio personality pause for a snapshot. 

Hailee Steinfeld, Bay Area Jingle Ball 2017

Getty Images

Hailee Steinfeld

Cheeky! The Pitch Perfect star flashes a flirty smile during her performance at WILD 94.9 FM's 2017 Jingle Ball concert in San Jose, Calif. 

Nick Jonas, Bay Area Jingle Ball 2017

Getty Images

Nick Jonas

The "Chains" singer hits the stage in a leather motorcycle jacket and simple gray T-shirt. 

Camila Cabello, Bay Area Jingle Ball 2017

Getty Images

Camila Cabello

A pirate's life for Camila? The "Havana" singer struts her stuff at the Jingle Ball concert in San Jose. 

Niall Horan, Bay Area Jingle Ball 2017

Getty Images

Niall Horan

Rock out! The "Slow Hands" performer is one with the music. 

Demi Lovato, Bay Area Jingle Ball 2017

Getty Images

Demi Lovato

Sporting a silver metallic tracksuit, the pop star hits that high note at WILD 94.9 FM's concert. 

Halsey, G-Eazy, Bay Area Jingle Ball 2017

Getty Images

Halsey & G-Eazy

Is it hot in here or it just this super-talented celebrity couple? 

Liam Payne, Bay Area Jingle Ball 2017

Getty Images

Liam Payne

The former One Direction singer proves he's just as strong as a solo artist. 

Charlie Puth, Bay Area Jingle Ball 2017

Getty Images

Charlie Puth

The crowd gave this soulful singer all of their "Attention" at WILD 94.9 FM's Jingle Ball concert. 

Swift got onstage around 11:30. Snakes appeared on a screen as she made her entrance. She performed for about 30 minutes, singing the Reputation tracks "...Ready for it?," "Look What You Made Me Do" and "End Game," the latter of which she sang onstage for the first time and as a surprise duet with BFF Ed Sheeran

"So I had an album called Reputation just come out very recently and there's a song I'm so excited about that I've never played it live before. If you're excited enough, a special guest may show up," Swift said, before introducing Sheeran, spurring cheers and screams from the crowd. The two shared a hug before he left the stage.

Swift also performed her fan-favorite hits "Blank Space," "Shake it Off" and an acoustic version of "I Don't Wanna Live Forever"—her duet with Zayn Malik, who was not present.

"I want to be upfront...he's not here but I want to do my part," Swift told the crowd. "It just got nominated for a Grammy and we're really excited."

Taylor Swift's Reputation Style

Other performers at Friday's show included Halsey—with special guest Lauren Jauregui from Fifth HarmonyCharlie PuthDemi LovatoSam SmithLogicThe Chainsmokers and Liam Payne and Niall Horan, who performed separately but did have a mini One Direction reunion backstage. Payne gave his friend a shout-out onstage, saying, "You guys already saw Niall. What a great set he had."

Kesha and Macklemore performed their song "Good Old Days" and she also sang her hit ballad "Praying." The singer thanked her fans for being loyal throughout her career including during "the past couple years that have been a bit of a bitch."

Presenters included Nicole RichiePatrick Schwarzenegger,  Bella ThorneJames CordenSarah HylandFrancia Raisa and Ryan Seacrest.

Other celebs spotted at the event included Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Sandoval and Ariana MadixBachelor Nation members Vanessa Grimaldi, Becca Tilley, Ashley Iaconetti, Dean Unglert, and Rachel Lindsay and fiancé Bryan Abasolo. The latter two arrived at The Forum holding hands and looked excited. They stayed close while checking out items in the celebrity lounge and also caught up with host Chris Harrison and shared a few laughs, E! News has learned.

Flip or Flop's Tarek El MoussaThis Is UsChrissy MetzScandal's Bellamy YoungBrad GoreskiTyler Oakley and couple Lance Bass and Michael Turchin also attended.

