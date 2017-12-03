SUNDAYS
9E | 6P

Kendall Jenner Feels ''So Targeted'' After Home Break-Ins and Stalkers ''Every Single Day'' on KUWTK

  • By
  • &

by Mona Khalifeh | Sun., Dec. 3, 2017 7:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News

"Kardashians" Compete for Kris Jenner's Affection

"Keeping Up With the Kardashians" Katch-Up S14, EP.9

Kendall Jenner, Keeping Up With the Kardashians 1409

Kendall Jenner and Khloe Kardashian Go to a Shooting Range: "It's Literally Scaring Me So Bad I'm Hiding Behind a Wall!"

It's safety first for Kendall Jenner and Khloe Kardashian.

On this week's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kendall opens up to Khloe about the possibility of getting a gun after a scary break-in.

"So, I literally once a week have a stalker, maybe more, twice a week. Someone shows up at my house, every single day," Kendall revealed.

With break-in after break-in, Khloe feels like the family is being targeted.

"I feel like we're so targeted and people are now breaking into our homes and stalking us," Khloe whispered to Kendall as they shopped.

Kendall Jenner's Hollywood Hills Home Burglarized

Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kardashians

The gun conversation continued when the girls got together with big sister, Kim Kardashian. But Kim was not here for it.

"I'm not comfortable with it. I wouldn't want my kids around it. I wouldn't want sleepovers going on here, with the kids here and I know there's a gun," Kim insisted.

Despite Kim's reservations, Kendall and Khloe took matters into their own hands and went to a shooting range.

"I know Kim is so against us getting guns, but for Kendall and I, it is something we feel we need to do in order to sleep better at night," Khloe revealed.

Kendall Jenner & Khloe Kardashian Go to Shooting Range

Kim Kardashian, Kardashians

While Khloe and Kendall were off shooting guns, Kim was up to a little something of her own.

After getting matching Pomeranian pups with sister, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim hatched a plan after realizing that her dog was a little yappier than Kourtney's.

"I'm gonna accidentally get the wrong dog and see if anyone notices," Kim said deviously.

But Kourtney was quick to call Kim out on her shady moves.

"Honey did not make a peep, this dog won't not stop barking. Reign is a pet detective and he can tell and he's two. He said, ‘this is Northie's dog,'" Kourtney pressed.

It wasn't long before Kourtney came to collect.

Kim Kardashian Refuses to Return Kourtney's Dog

"Where is my dog? This is not funny anymore," Kourtney whined.

After chasing each other around the kitchen, Kim finally gave up and returned Honey to her sister, accepting defeat and her own barking dog.

See everything that went down in this week's episode in the recap video above!

Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians Sunday at 9e|6p, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Kardashians , E! Shows , Kendall Jenner , Khloe Kardashian , Kim Kardashian , Kourtney Kardashian , Guns , Kardashian News , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.