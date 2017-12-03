Editors' Picks: This May Be the Best Holiday Gift Guide Yet

ESC: Editor's Gift Guide

Let's face it: You're tired. The thought of holiday shopping alone is exhausting. 

We hear you loud and clear—which is why we did the heavy lifting, a.k.a. choosing the best presents, for you. Not to toot our own horn, but it's our job to know what's trending on the market, what's the best value for its price and what will flatter both the Hollywood starlet and the hometown style savant. We've scanned the Internet for the best products...so you don't have to. 

Winter Boots: Celebrity Picks With Prices You Can Afford

There's a little something here for anyone on your to-buy list: the beginner chef, the gamer and the photography enthusiast. And, of course, we wouldn't be E! Style editors without a whole lot of beauty and style recommendations, too. 

Keep scrolling for out favorite gift ideas—trust, you won't be disappointed. 

ESC: Editor's Gift Guide

Shoes of Prey

"Are there designer shoes your loved is obsessed about but you just can't afford? Do you want to give a more personal gift? These customized shoes are tailored to your giftee's taste. You can build a pair to look like a high-fashion set or just to really reflect the wearer's personality. Choose the shoe style, sole, color, material...even monogram the inside. The process is easy, the price is relatively affordable and your giftee will feel a little bit more special with something specifically designed for them." -Diana Nguyen, Supervising Editor

SHOP: Mercer 100, $149

ESC: Editor's Gift Guide

Star Wars

"The style obsessive, hardcore gamer and more will appreciate this augmented reality experience. You don't even have to be a Star Wars fan to feel the force (and fun) of wielding this lightsaber. Sometimes, you just need a break from reality." -DN

SHOP: Jedi Challenges AR, $199.99

ESC: Editor's Gift Guide

Tiff Wu

"While the bags from this LA-based designer are beautiful and made in California with materials sourced from Italy, the female-empowering message it promotes is really what makes it special. Inside every bag, you can find a secret message to inspire and lift up the girl boss. I'm obsessed with this fold-over with its golden-speckled cowhide—unfortunately, it's only available for pre-sale and will ship after the holidays, but the Pebbled Fold-Over is just as cute and available now." -DN

SHOP: Speckled Fold-Over, $249

ESC: Editor's Gift Guide

Zara

"The quickest way to bring more interest to an outfit is to add texture...and this baby has plenty of it." -Deirdre Durkan, Style Intern

SHOP: Textured Cardigan With Fringe, $89.90

ESC: Editor's Gift Guide

Leith

"The third eye sees all...including how much fun your giftee will have with this statement clutch." -DD

SHOP: Icon Box Clutch, $35

ESC: Editor's Gift Guide

Estee Lauder

"This makeup up set with get anyone, college student or otherwise, around the holiday party circuit with ease." -DD

SHOP: Party Glamour Collection, $33.58

ESC: Editor's Gift Guide

Converse

"What better way to add a bit of sparkle to a friend's (or your own) holiday season than these eye-catching, glittering Converse high-tops. Pretty + practical = perfect." -Jacqueline Lee, Creative Editor

SHOP: Women's CTAS Sequined High Top Sneakers, $70

ESC: Editor's Gift Guide

Fujifilm

"The inauthentic retro design of Fujifilms new instax mini 90 is so perfectly in vibe with this season's '70s style crush. The instantly printed pictures add such a fun element to a holiday party, making it an ideal host/hostess gift. Plus the wonderful thing about single-print photos is nobody can hack into your cloud and steal your content. Every starlet should have one." -JL

SHOP: Instax Mini 90 Neo Classic Camera, $129

ESC: Editor's Gift Guide

Moda Operandi X De Gournay

"The level of elegant luxury in this printed silk robe is worthy of Hollywood royalty...or actual royalty. It's an essential gift for Christmas morning, weather they're spending it at Buckingham Palace or the Mansion in Malibu." -JL

SHOP: Printed Silk Robe, $1,995

ESC: Editor's Gift Guide

Rachel Zoe

"The Winter Box of Style is the gift that keeps on giving. I never have a solid wish list, but this box has a little bit of everything and all of the products are so luxe—perfect for the fashionista in your life." -Alanah Joseph, Associate Editor

SHOP: Box of Style, $79.99

 

ESC: Editor's Gift Guide

Williams Sonoma

"I'm not a chef, but I appreciate a nice chili or soup during the cold months. This crock pot makes cooking easy. Just put your ingredients in, go to work, come home and eat—perfection." -AJ

SHOP: All-Clad Deluxe Slow Cooker with Cast-Aluminum Insert, $249.95

ESC: Editor's Gift Guide

Fleur du Mal

"When it comes to holiday dressing, I want to look like I put in a lot effort, but I don't want to actually spend more time figuring out what to wear. This bodysuit is perfection. Just add a pair of pants with a fun pattern or even jeans, and you're ready for anything holiday-related." -AJ

SHOP: Notch Collar Tuxedo Bodysuit, $345

ESC: Editor's Gift Guide

SK-II

"This three-piece set is bomb for glowing skin and includes everything you need for instant hydration (facial lotion, essence treatment, mask!)" -Alex Brown, Social Media Editor

SHOP: Pitera Essence Set, $99

ESC: Editor's Gift Guide

Clarisonic

"Better version of the Vanity Planet spin spa set (which I currently use) and comes with extra goodies like the gel cleanser and the firming massage head." -AB

SHOP: Smart Profile Face and Body Uplift Set, $349

ESC: Editor's Gift Guide

Sunday Riley

"This is amazing for people who want to brighten their skin! Comes with night oil and a facial treatment for that radiant glow." -AB

Power Couple Duo: Total Transformation Kit, $85

ESC: Editor's Gift Guide

H&M

"In the midst of the hustle and bustle of a work or school life, the time before you go to bed should be considered a sanctuary—a time set aside to relax, decompress and curl up with a good book or a whole lot of Netflix. A luxurious-looking silk nightshirt without the high-end price tag is just what you need to get yourself into the pampered mindset." -Kristin Vartan, Style Intern

SHOP: Silk Night Shirt, $129

ESC: Editor's Gift Guide

Crap Eyewear

"Crap eyewear is anything but, considering their luxury frames are custom made in France for a retro LA lifestyle. This gift is perfect for the girl that daydreams about wearing these babies in some '50s flick, with a bold red lip while driving in an open top convertible." -KS

SHOP: The Wild Gift Sunglasses, $62

ESC: Editor's Gift Guide

Pixie Market

"Frilly and fun, this polka-dot number would go great with a pair of vibrant pants and some open-toed slides. Brunch outings with the girls never looked more chic!" -KS

SHOP: Polka Dot Valentina Bustier Shirt, $104

