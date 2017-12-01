Kendall Jenner's Hairstylist Reveals 5-Minute Holiday Party Looks

During this week's Freestyle, we learned that achieving Kendall Jenner-level hair is surprisingly straightforward.
Her hairstylist, Jonathan Colombini, who's clients also include Kylie Jenner and Ariel Winter, revealed that beautiful holiday-ready hair doesn't have to be hard or time consuming. When you have the right hair products and accessories, you can achieve red carpet hair in about five minutes. At first, five-minute hair sounds unrealistic, we know. But, there's nothing like a live demonstration to make you change your mind (Watch the video above!).
"You can take any traditional top knot, ponytail, even the beach waves that are really popular, throw an accessory in it and head to a party and be holiday-ready," he told Facebook viewers. "Most of you girls go from work to the holiday party, so I'm going to show that easy transition."
Each of the beautician's styles can be broken down into three parts: prep with texturizing spray, style without worrying about it being perfect, then add an accessory to instantly elevate the look.
Check out the pro's must-have products and time-savings tips below!
"Doesn't it smell amazing?," celeb hairstylist Johnathan Colombini said on freeSTYLE. "This is just to rough of the cuticle a little bit and make my curls last."
The beauty pro suggests purchasing the travel size, so you can keep in your purse for quick after-work styling.
Before applying an accessory, the beauty pro gave Vanessa beach waves.
"This idea of loose waves is not to spend a lot of time holding the curling iron on the hair," he suggested, while rocking the curling iron back and forth on a medium sized section of hair. "I'm bending the hair but not making it super curly."
2-in-1 Ceramic Marcel Curling Iron 1.25 Inch (4 piece), $185.00
After a viewer asked what the stylist recommends for long-lasting curls, he said, "The biggest success for me is a set. So curl it and then pin it. I would go that route."
All Purpose Metal Clips, $3.59
Article continues below
Then, he applied this accessory just above her ear on the smaller side of the side part. The golden feathers double as an eye-catching hair pin and an ear cuff.
A X L Metallic Quill Bobbi, Was $158.00, Now $138.00
If you blow dry your hair at home, the beauty pro suggests using this product as a heat protectant, while your hair is wet.
Dallas Thickening Spray, $12.00
Want to add instant length and volume? "For girls at home the halos are the easiest, because you're just sectioning the hair and putting it in."
Halo Hair Extenstions, $199.00-$425.00
Article continues below
For a long-term solution, the pro recommends this supplements: "It works one hundred percent...It's going to hang on to what you have already and encourage more to come back."
Women Advanced Thinning Hair & Hair Loss Supplement - 120 Capsules, $88.00
To elevate the top knot, the pro placed this accessory at the back of Vanessa's head for a stunning addition to the simple style.
Vee Tapered Crystal Barrette, $148.00
His favorite dry shampoo: "It's a true dry shampoo. It actually leaves the hair cleans, instead of building up."
Purse-Size Gold Lust Dry Shampoo, $22.00
Article continues below
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
RELATED ARTICLE: Meghan Markle's Favorite Beauty Products Are Surprisingly Relatable