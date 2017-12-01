2017 Billboard Women in Music Awards: All of the Star-Studded Moments You Missed

  • By
  • &

by Vannessa Jackson | Fri., Dec. 1, 2017 4:48 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Bette Midler, Geraldo Rivera

Geraldo Rivera Apologizes to Bette Midler for Alleged Groping

Kaley Cuoco & Karl Cook Are Engaged

Chris Pratt, Anna Faris, Hollywood Walk of Fame

Chris Pratt Files for Divorce From Anna Farris

Fierce females owned the night! 

Billboard held their annual Women in Music dinner and Awards Gala on Thursday evening and honored Selena Gomez as their 2017 Woman of the Year. Selena attended the event with her BFF and kidney donor Francia Raisa

Other A list stars at the event included singer Kelly Clarkson who opened up about her double dates with Gwen Stefani and Blake Sheltonand she admitted she definitely thinks Blake deserved the title of sexiest man alive. So where do these stars like to go on double dates? 

2017 Billboard Women in Music Awards: Red Carpet Fashion

See all the amazing moments in the clip above! 

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , E! Shows , E! News , Selena Gomez , Kelly Clarkson , Ciara , Gwen Stefani , Blake Shelton , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.