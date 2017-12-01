2017 Billboard Women in Music Awards: All of the Star-Studded Moments You Missed

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

See all the amazing moments in the clip above!

Other A list stars at the event included singer Kelly Clarkson who opened up about her double dates with Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton and she admitted she definitely thinks Blake deserved the title of sexiest man alive. So where do these stars like to go on double dates?

Billboard held their annual Women in Music dinner and Awards Gala on Thursday evening and honored Selena Gomez as their 2017 Woman of the Year . Selena attended the event with her BFF and kidney donor Francia Raisa .

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?

Translate to English >

Translate to English >

Translate to English >

Translate to English >

This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?

Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?

Do you want to go to the German edition?

Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?

Do you want to go to the French edition?

Nós especializamos nosso site para sua região! Você gostaria de ir para E! Online Brasil?

We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Brazilian edition?

¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?

We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?

✕