Your First Look at Brenton Thwaites as Titans' Robin Is Here

Robin is ready to step out from under Batman's wing in a big way.
The beloved DC Comics character, also known as Dick Grayson, will take center stage in the upcoming series Titans, where the iconic sidekick will become a leader in his own right. And we've got your first look at star Brenton Thwaites (Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales) in the iconic suit, which was designed by renowned costume designer Laura Jean Shannon, whose credits include Iron Man, The Jungle Book and Black Lightning, among others.
Titans, which hails from executive producers Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter, is a new drama that follows a group of young soon-to-be super heroes recruited from every corner of the DC Universe. In the series, Dick Grayson emerges from the shadows to become the leader of this fearless band of new heroes, including Starfire, Raven and many others. Starring alongside Thwaites are Anna Diop, Teagan Croft and Ryan Potter, with Alan Ritchson and Minka Kelly set to recur.
The series is set to debut in 2018 on the upcoming DC-branded direct-to-consumer digital service, which will be operated by Warner Bros. Digital Networks.
Titans debuts in 2018.