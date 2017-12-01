Chrissy Teigen, Kris Jenner and More Celebs Who Had the Best Themed Birthday Parties

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Dec. 1, 2017 2:13 PM

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Pan Am, Birthday Party

Snapchat

Stars really know how to throw some awesome birthday parties!

On Thursday, Chrissy Teigen celebrated her 32nd birthday with a Pan Am-themed party and the guest list included husband John Legend and celebs Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and Shay Mitchell.

Kris Jenner was also in attendance at Chrissy's birthday party, and she too knows how to throw a great themed bash. 

To celebrate her 60th birthday, Kris had a Great Gatsby-themed celebration with her family and friends. 

Want to see who else had awesome themed birthday celebrations?

Celebrities' Best Themed Birthday Parties

Take a look below to see all of the stars who had some of the best themed birthday parties!

Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello

Instagram

Joe Manganiello

Theme: '80s Rock, "Joechella"

To celebrate his 40th birthday last winter, Joe Manganiello had an '80's rock-themed, "Joechella" birthday party. The celebration, with Joe's wife Sofía Vergara in attendance, was held at the W Hollywood hotel and featured a performance by metal tribute band Steel Panther.

Kris Jenner, 60th Birthday Party

AKM-GSI

Kris Jenner

Theme: The Great Gatsby

To celebrate her 60th birthday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star had a Great Gatsby-themed bash. All of the guests in attendance dressed up in 1920s style for the celebration.

Beyonce

Instagram

Beyoncé

Theme: Soul Train

For Beyoncé's 35th birthday in 2016, she had a Soul Train-themed party with an A-list guest list. Bey's husband Jay-Z, Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, Solange Knowles, Serena Williams, Alicia Keys and many more stars were in attendance to celebrate.

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Pan Am, Birthday Party

Snapchat

Chrissy Teigen

Theme: Pan Am

Chrissy, John and all the guests in attendance at her party dressed up for the Pan Am-theme. Everyone prepared to take flight for the celebration, which was a part of the official Pan Am Experience by Air Hollywood

Taylor Swift

instagram

Dianna Agron

Theme: Circus

To celebrate her birthday back in 2012, Dianna Agron had a circus-themed birthday party. Pictures from the celebration show the actress dressed up as a trapeze artist, while pal Taylor Swift wore a sexy tiger-inspired costume.

North West, 4th Birthday Party

Khloe Kardashian / Snapchat

North West and Penelope Disick

Theme: Moana

To celebrate both North West and Penelope Disick's birthdays in 2017, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian threw their daughters a Moana and Hawaii-themed birthday party.

Nina Dobrev, La La Land

Instagram

Nina Dobrev

Theme: La La Land

Back in January, Nina Dobrev had a La La Land-themed birthday party to celebrate turning 28. Dobrev and Glen Powell even recreated an iconic moment from the Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling movie at the party.

Gwen Stefani, Zuma, Birthday Party, Harry Potter

Instagram

Gwen Stefani's Son Zuma

Theme: Harry Potter

For his 9th birthday in August 2017, Gwen Stefani threw her son Zuma a Harry Potter-themed birthday party. Look at the cake above!

Dream Kardashian, Birthday

Instagram

Dream Kardashian

Theme: Mermaid

To celebrate Dream Kardashian's first birthday, Blac Chyna threw her baby girl a mermaid-themed party. How cute is this picture of Dream?

Madonna, birthday

Instagram

Madonna

Theme: Gypsy 

Madonna celebrated her 59th birthday with a gypsy-themed birthday party. She captioned one Instagram pic from the party, "Giving Thanks for another Year filled with many Surprises and many Blessings!" 

