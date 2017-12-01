Kelly Clarkson Dishes on Double Date With Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani

Thanks partially to The Voice, Kelly Clarkson and her husband Brandon Blackstock have found themselves a cool couple to hang out with—Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani.

The Grammy-winning singer and first American Idol winner recently returned to the NBC singing competition series as an adviser and is set to make her debut as a coach alongside Shelton and fellow returning stars Adam Levine and Alicia Keys in season 14 next year. Stefani had served as a coach on two past seasons. Clarkson has known Shelton for years, as her husband is his manager, and has met Stefani the past.

"You know, we've already [double dated] at her house, which is magnificent," Clarkson told E! News' Sibley Scoles this week at the 2017 Billboard Women in Music event. "And her family was there. It's a real testament of how she's such an awesome girl—it's 'cause of her family. Her family was super rad and down to earth. They're really, really cool."

Stefani, her three sons and other members of her family, including her brother and parents, have often hang out with Shelton.