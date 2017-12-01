Selena Gomez Is Keeping Her Blond Hair: "She's Not Going Anywhere"

"I feel like [when] I think 'Woman of the Year,' when I read that, I actually think about all the women in the industry right now," she told E!'s Sibley Scoles. "It's pretty remarkable and crucial to see the voices that are being heard and some for the first time and I feel like it has made me more proud to be a part of this industry than ever and I feel like that's the bigger picture of it."

"Obviously [I'm] extremely honored to be here," she added.

After undergoing a life-saving kidney transplant this summer, being able to stand on the red carpet takes on a new meaning for the singer.

"I am very, very lucky and I feel really good," the "Bad Liar" assured. "I feel great. It's a whole other part of me, but I'm just, I'm happy and I'm healthy and that's—I think that's what matters."