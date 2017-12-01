Meghan Markle Transitions From Suits Style to a Royal Wardrobe

Meghan Markle's wardrobe says it all.

While the newly engaged actress will obviously experience tons of changes in the upcoming year, will her fashion perspective drastically evolve, too?

The LA native's style was distinct before she met Prince Harry—she was often spotted in simple-but-classic staples, like white button-downs and everyday denim. Even as she appears at more official royal functions, the duchess-to-be's relaxed style may stay surprisingly the same. A prime example is the Mackage Double Breasted Military Coat, Wolford turtleneck and Joseph Full Midi Skirt she wore around Nottingham Friday morning.

"The look we saw from Meghan today was simple, classic, modern and approachable. She wanted people to see her for the first time as down-to-earth while still representing her fiance and the monarchy," Christine Ross, co-editorial director of style blog Meghan's Mirror told E! News exclusively. "The outfit could have been from anyone's closet, not necessarily a royal one! The classic turtleneck paired with a long camel skirt and suede boots is a timeless style that feels very 'modern-girl-next-door.'"