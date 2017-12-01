Meghan Markle Transitions From Suits Style to a Royal Wardrobe

Meghan Markle's wardrobe says it all.
While the newly engaged actress will obviously experience tons of changes in the upcoming year, will her fashion perspective drastically evolve, too?
The LA native's style was distinct before she met Prince Harry—she was often spotted in simple-but-classic staples, like white button-downs and everyday denim. Even as she appears at more official royal functions, the duchess-to-be's relaxed style may stay surprisingly the same. A prime example is the Mackage Double Breasted Military Coat, Wolford turtleneck and Joseph Full Midi Skirt she wore around Nottingham Friday morning.
"The look we saw from Meghan today was simple, classic, modern and approachable. She wanted people to see her for the first time as down-to-earth while still representing her fiance and the monarchy," Christine Ross, co-editorial director of style blog Meghan's Mirror told E! News exclusively. "The outfit could have been from anyone's closet, not necessarily a royal one! The classic turtleneck paired with a long camel skirt and suede boots is a timeless style that feels very 'modern-girl-next-door.'"
While the former Suits star has kept warm in long coats and relatively demure pieces (perhaps to follow royal style rules) for her last two public appearances, it seems she doesn't want to lose her fashion roots.
"What struck me the most is that all of the individual pieces she wore could easily be worn individually as standalone pieces in the future to make completely different looks—think only of that airport appearance where this coat was worn with a beanie and distressed denim to see what I mean," said Amanda Dishaw, the blog's other editorial director. "Actually, I'd be willing to wager that the turtleneck today from Wolford was also the one she wore on the set of Suits in an Instagram photo a few weeks ago."
When asked about the intention behind the designers Markle selected for her Friday ensemble, Amanda surmised that Meghan chose old favorites that reflected Markle's own style. Simultaneously, the actress head nodded to her "new role and homeland" by selecting a purse from a UK-based brand.
"A faithful standby from her closet was undoubtedly a comfort today when she had to have had some nervous energy! This is one indication that she is, in my view, trying to keep in touch with the person she is because she is very comfortable with who that is," explained Dishaw. "On the other hand, she added a [Strathberry Midi Tote] from an Edinburgh-based brand who was new to likely most people outside of the UK's radar. This plays into the fact that the British Royal Family has acted as ambassadors for British fashion and an indication that Meghan will continue that trend."
The American uniform of a white blouse and jeans that Markle has come to be known for is a strike contrast to the relatively fancy attire royals are expected to wear. While this change might signal a more formal future for Meghan's fashion, old Meghan is here to stay.
"We shouldn't expect a radical shift. She has so many classic pieces in her wardrobe that we think we'll continue to see—and with her affinity for speaking sartorially through fashion, we expect them to say, ‘I'm Meghan and while I may be (almost) royalty now, I wasn't always and I can relate to everyone,' in a way that very few modern royals have been able to," Dishaw added.
Unfortunately, the Meghan Markle style experts believe they'll see less ripped jeans on the future duchess.
"Don't, however, expect to see her in an electric green coat and matching hat, like the Queen!" Christine added.
