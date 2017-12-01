Ed Sheeran Opens Up About His 2018 Grammy Snubs

Ed Sheeran is taking what many are calling his Grammy Award snubs in stride and is focusing on what matters to him more: His fans.

The British pop star was nominated for two 2018 Grammys for Best Pop Vocal Album for his 2017 album ÷ and Best Pop Solo Performance for "Shape of You." Many of his fans expected him to garner far more nods, as his album and its new singles have been very successful. In an interview on Ellen DeGeneres' YouTube series Ellen's Show Me More Show, posted online Friday, the host told Sheeran she is "outraged" that he was not nominated for Album of the Year or Song of the Year.

"My outlook on it is like, some years you have your year and some years you don't have your year, and maybe this year wasn't my year," the singer said.

Sheeran has won two Grammys before, including Song of the Year for "Thinking Out Loud" at the 2016 ceremony.