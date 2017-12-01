The Sabrina the Teenage Witch Reboot Is Officially Happening—But at Netflix Instead of the CW

The Archie Comics TV universe just got a bit bigger—and witchier!

In a surprising turn of events, Netflix has announced that they've handed out a two-season, 20-episode straight-to-series order to an untitled adaptation of the graphic novel The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, meaning everyone's favorite teenage witch is finally coming back to TV. And if you've got a feeling of déjà vu, you're not wrong.

The series was initially revealed to be in development back in September, only the network involved was the CW, looking for a companion series to Riverdale. While the move is a little surprising, it certainly makes sense. Netflix has the SVOD rights to Riverdale, which became a summer success story for the streaming service, boosting the show's season two premiere by 60 percent from its series debut.