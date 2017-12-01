Inside Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Star Kyle Richards' $7 Million Bel-Air Mansion

Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky, Bel Air Home

Trulia

According to Kyle Richards, "planes and yachts are nice, but my happiness starts at home." Well, the reality star is onto a new home now. 

After the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and her longtime husband Mauricio Umansky reportedly shelled out $8.25 million for a mansion in the San Fernando Valley, it looks like the star and her family are saying goodbye to their Bel-Air digs. 

However, that means fans get the chance to take a closer look inside the seven bedroom, eight bathroom estate they've called home before deciding to put it up for sale for $6.995 million. 

Situated on a cul-de-sac, the 6,229-square-foot property boasts a grand foyer, marble fireplace, white kitchen and home theater. 

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills OMG Moments

Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky, Bel Air Home

Trulia

Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky, Bel Air Home

Trulia

Meanwhile, the backyard is fit for a sports enthusiast with a swimming pool, sports court and putting green. 

Considering Richards is a bit of a party enthusiast, the gracious host had plenty of space to entertain her guests with help from a pub-style space with a wet bar and fireplace, while upstairs one of the bedrooms functioned as a dressing room. 

A home fit for a TV star, indeed! 

What are your thoughts on Richards' house? Let us know what you think in the comments below!

