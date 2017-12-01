Inside Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Star Kyle Richards' $7 Million Bel-Air Mansion

According to Kyle Richards, "planes and yachts are nice, but my happiness starts at home." Well, the reality star is onto a new home now.

After the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and her longtime husband Mauricio Umansky reportedly shelled out $8.25 million for a mansion in the San Fernando Valley, it looks like the star and her family are saying goodbye to their Bel-Air digs.

However, that means fans get the chance to take a closer look inside the seven bedroom, eight bathroom estate they've called home before deciding to put it up for sale for $6.995 million.

Situated on a cul-de-sac, the 6,229-square-foot property boasts a grand foyer, marble fireplace, white kitchen and home theater.