This Is Us Will Deal With the "Guilt and Pain" Surrounding Jack's Death and Kevin's Addiction

Kate's—and Chrissy Metz's—emotional journey on This Is Us is far from over. During the Kate-centered episode of This Is Us' Big Three trilogy, viewers learned the details about her miscarriage and how she coped with the devastating life event. While grappling with her emotions, Kate shut Toby (Chris Sullivan) out and looked to food—but stopped herself.
"Filling the void with something else isn't going to help, you actually have to feel the feelings," Metz told E! News at Dress for Success' Shop for Success event. "That is so exciting to be part of a show that is so raw and real and actually let's us feel the feelings. And then if you don't feel the feelings, how does that affect us? Whether we fill it with a pain pill addiction or food and I think that every time she does something that's different than what she did before, she's sort of putting that positivity in her confidence bank."
NBC
While the Pearson family drama continues—Kevin (Justin Hartley) was arrested for a DUI with Randall's (Sterling K. Brown) daughter in the car, Kate isn't immediately over her miscarriage.
"It's going to take a minute because it's a life-changing event. It's also something that people don't talk about, there's a lot of shame around and that's another reason why it's so amazing that we talked about it and discuss it on the show," she said. "I think there are going to be ups and downs, ebbs and flows because that's life."
As for the cliffhanger with Kevin's downward spiral that seemingly culminated with the arrest, Metz said the whole family is going to have to rally.
"I think the natural progression is to really get into why he has this addiction, where it's coming from. That's going to involve the whole family because there's a lot of guilt and pain surrounding Jack's death," she said.
Watch the video above to hear more from Metz about how Kate's relationship with her mom, Rebecca (Mandy Moore ), will progress. Metz was on-hand for the event where 100 percent of the proceeds from purchases went directly towards funding career development and employment retention programs at Dress for Success.
This Is Us airs Tuesdays, 9 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)