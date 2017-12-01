Melania Trump Is a White Christmas Incarnate & More Best Dressed Stars

Olivier Douliery/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images
We'll never be royals, but we can always aspire to dress like them.
This week was a wardrobe win for monarchical matron Kate Middleton, in blue finery, and royal-to-be Meghan Markle, who looked prim and polished during her engagement announcement to her equally style savvy fiancé, Prince Harry. On this side of the pond, all eyes were on leading lady, Melania Trump in a snow-white Dior dress, as she traipsed the White House halls in a sea of frosted Christmas trees. While the Nutcracker Ballet performance she was surprised with during the unveiling of the White House decorations was an elegant seasonal touch, it was the FLOTUS who was the true holiday star of the show.
It's safe to say that British and American royalty shined like crown jewels this week, but Hollywood starlets like Margot Robbie and Allison Williams, who attended the 2017 IFP Gotham Independent Film Awards, also wore garments not to be missed.
Keep scrolling for the best dressed stars of the week!
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for mothers2mothers
Hayek was the hostess with the mostest in a pink Gucci garden gown at the Mothers2Mothers winter fundraiser.
Eddie Mulholland/Daily Telegraph/PA Wire
Markle and her fiancé announced their engagement at Kensington palace in style. The Suits starlet stood among the lush grounds in a Line white coat (a Canadian label) and a Parosh olive dress. Prince Harry stood dashingly beside her in a cobalt blue, fitted suit.
Robin Marchant/Getty Images
The Being Mary Jane actress was a silver siren in a wide-legged, high-neck metallic jumpsuit sealed with a bow.
Eddie Mulholland - WPA Pool/Getty Images
The ever fashionable Duchess stepped out in an floral-embellished, blue Jenny Packham number at the Royal Variety Performance at the Palladium Theatre. While all eyes have been on her soon-to-be sister-in-law lately, Kate proved that she is still a duchess of proper style.
Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Landmark Vineyards
The Get Out actress looked like she had just emerged from an enchanted forest in a nymph-esque Giambattista Valli gown with leafy patchwork at the 2017 IFP Gotham Independent Film Awards.
Robert O'neil / Splash News
The Victoria's Secret model strutted down New York streets like she was on a catwalk in a denim trench and over-the-knee, rustic red boots.
Christopher Peterson/Splash News
As per usual, the singer-actress' off duty style is on-trend. While in Tribeca in New York City for the filming of Second Act, Lopez wore an army-green turtleneck dress with a structured velvet black blazer.
Olivier Douliery/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images
The FLOTUS' angelic white, custom Dior dress had us dreaming of a white Christmas as she walked through the East Colonnade of the White House.
Craig Barritt/Getty Images for FIJI Water
In an off-the-shoulder, blackish-green sequined ensemble, the Australian actress lit up the 2017 IFP Gotham Independent Film Awards. She complemented the garment with a ruby-red lip and black strapped heels.
BG015/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
The actress and model spent a sunny day in Los Angeles wearing a graphic tee tucked into high waist jeans. She completed the look with a black hat and shiny over-the-knee boots.
Gotham/GC Images
The fashion model looked classy yet vibrant in a neon pink midi dress contrasted with an oversized black piece of outerwear.
