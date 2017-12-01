From Sweet Pecks to Miniature Ponies: Revisit Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook's Romance in Pictures

After a Hollywood romance spanning nearly two years, the couple is ready to say "I do!" "Honey; all I want is to be a balloon bouncing, bobbing, and flowing through life together. You are my everything," Cook wrote to his future wife on social media, along with a clip of the two dancing after the emotional proposal.

The equestrian proposed to his Big Bang Theory star girlfriend Thursday night in honor of her 32nd birthday and the star tearfully accepted—happy tears, of course!

However, the soon-to-be bride and groom did not just arrive at this moment. There's been months and months of dating leading up to the big question, packed with horse rides, red carpets and plenty of kisses.

Love Is in the Air Back in March 2016, rumors sparked over a potential romance between the actress and the hunky equestrian. While they had yet to publicly confirm their relationship status, fans eyes were peeled for any indication of a couple in the making.

A Couple of Cuddles The star and her seemingly new beau continued to fan the speculation that there was a new man in her life when she shared snaps of the two together on her social media accounts. "That's what happy looks like," Cuoco captioned this particular shot.

On the Move Spotted! Amid the public confusion, the two stepped out together as they inched closer to making things official in the spotlight.

Sealed With a Kiss If there were any doubts about this two, they made it clear they were very much a couple when they shared a public smooch while stopping for gas.

Packing on the PDA By the fall, the star was addressing questions about the new man in her life. "We met at a horse show. I finally found my horse guy. I know. It was meant to be," she gushed to the Talk co-hosts. "He's an amazing, amazing rider. Rider and jumper. Amazing equestrian and great human. We share obviously our passion for horses and dogs and all that. And it's been lovely. So great."

Red Hot! In late September 2016, the two made their red carpet debut together at the Longines Masters Los Angeles Gala, roughly a year after she announced her divorce from ex-husband Ryan Sweeting.

A Growing Family As the couple sailed into the new year, they welcomed a new member to the family—a miniature pony! "The family expands," the actress announced on social media in May. "Welcome Shmooshy!!!!!"