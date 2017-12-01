Jesse Williams Leaves Demi Lovato at the Altar in Heartbreaking "Tell Me You Love Me" Video

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Dec. 1, 2017 8:46 AM

For her new music video, Demi Lovato is taking on rocky relationships with the help of Jesse Williams.

In honor of the newly released visual for the Grammy nominee's track "Tell Me You Love Me," the songstress and Grey's Anatomy actor star together as a couple in the throes of passion—for better and for worse. 

The video depicts the rollercoaster ride of a relationship as the two fall in love, fight, makeup and repeat. The volatile plot is tinged with insecurity as the two get wrapped up in jealousy, interrogating each other over mystery text messages and interactions with strangers. 

"You wanna just fight? Pick somebody else," Williams' character screams out. "I don't want to pick anybody else. I want you!" she retorts. 

While the two make it to the altar, it does not turn out to be the fairytale ending fans are hoping for as the groom deserts the bride when it comes time to exchange rings. 

Fans immediately praised the Mark Pellington-directed visual, one remarking, "No words. This is art."

Some speculated the video was inspired by Lovato's real-life relationship with ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama. "I've never loved anybody like I loved Wilmer—and I still love Wilmer," she said in her recent documentary, Simply Complicated. "We decided together that we're just probably better as friends."

What do you think? Watch the music video above!

