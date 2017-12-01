Melissa Schuman Tearfully Forgives Nick Carter After Accusing Him of Rape

Melissa Schuman says she forgives Nick Carter, who she has accused of rape.

The 33-year-old woman had said in a blog post last month that the Backstreet Boys singer raped her at his Los Angeles apartment when she was 18 and a member of the girl group Dream. Carter, who is 37 and was 22 at the time of the alleged incident, denied the allegations, saying, "Melissa never expressed to me while we were together or at any time since that anything we did was not consensual."

On an episode of The Dr. Oz show airing Friday, Schuman tearfully recalled the alleged incident and its effect on her. Dr. Mehmet Oz asked her what she would like to say to Carter.

"That I forgive you," she said. "That I don't want anything from you. I wish you only the best. I don't want your money. I didn't do this to hurt you or your family. I did this for me, because I needed this healing."

"And I also came forward because I want to inspire other victims, other people who have been assaulted, to come forward and know that they have a voice."