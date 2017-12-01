Law and Order: SVU Sneak Peek: What Noah Reveals About His Grandma Leaves Benson Shocked

If there's one thing Law & Order: SVU fans know it's this: Don't mess with Mama Bear Benson. Looks like Brooke Shields' character is about to find that out the hard way.
In the above sneak peek from "Intent," the Wednesday, Dec. 6 episode, Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Sheila Porter (Shields) meet on the street after Sheila picks up Noah (Ryan Buggle). Things between these two women have been tense since Sheila entered the picture and revealed herself as Noah's biological grandmother, but it appears Benson has let her guard down…for now.
"You're staying for dinner, I hope," Benson says to Sheila.
Sheila passes, and Benson tells her, "You know that you're welcome any time."
Mariska Hargitay & Brooke Shields Talk "SVU" Season 19
But that's about to change. Click play on the video above to see what Noah tells Benson about Sheila. The look on Benson's face says it all.
"The character of Shelia Porter and I have this insanely, intense, complex storyline that is excruciating to navigate and so human with everyone having a valid point of view," Hargitay told E! News during a visit to the SVU set. "It just explores so much and I'm very excited. And it's definitely unknown territory."
"You've got these two women, whose axis on which their whole world right now is turning is Noah and it's how they navigate that, how they challenge it and what they represent to the other one," Shields told us.
"It's interesting and quite a ride," Hargitay said. Hear more from the stars above.
"Intent," the fall finale of SVU, sees the cops getting wrapped up an elaborate online hoax.
Law & Order: SVU airs Wednesdays, 9 p.m. on NBC.
