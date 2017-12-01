Seth Meyers Calls Matt Lauer the Real "Dildo at Work"

Ever since Savannah Guthrie announced her former co-host's termination and read a statement from NBC News chairman Andy Lack, several other people have come forward. Earlier this week, Variety published an article in which three women identified themselves as victims of sexual harassment by Lauer. The women asked to remain anonymous due to fear of professional repercussion. The article was based on a two-month investigation.

The published allegations included a woman accusing Lauer of summoning her to his office, exposing his penis to her and then reprimanding the colleague when she refused to perform a sexual act. According to Variety, another woman accused Lauer of gifting her a sex toy and giving her a note of how he wanted to use it on her

In response to the article, a spokesperson for NBC News said, "We can say unequivocally that prior to Monday night, current NBC News management was never made aware of any complaints about Matt Lauer's conduct."

"And as a general rule, if you're giving someone a dildo at work, you're the dildo at work," Meyers said.

Still, Lauer wasn't the only person Meyers took a jab at. He also took a swing at President Donald Trump and John Conyer for their alleged inappropriate behavior.

"Where are men getting this idea that just standing in your underwear is irresistible to the ladies?" Meyers questioned. "Remember in 7th grade gym when you were terrified to be seen in your underwear because you looked ridiculous? That was the right way to feel about that. So, everybody please put your pants on. We're enough trouble without half the government Porky Piggin' it."

