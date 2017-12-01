Seth Meyers Calls Matt Lauer the Real "Dildo at Work"

Seth Meyers slammed Matt Lauer on Thursday's episode of Late Night over the former Today host's alleged "inappropriate sexual behavior."
On Wednesday, Lauer was fired from the morning show after a female colleague made a "detailed complaint" about the anchor and accused him of "inappropriate sexual behavior" during the 2014 Sochi Olympics.
"And you thought the grossest thing at the Sochi Olympics was Bob Costas' pink eye," Meyers said on the broadcast. "Well, move over pink eye: There's a new grosser sheriff in town."
The comedic host also took a jab at Lauer for his September interview with Bill O'Reilly. During the interview, Lauer talked to the former Fox News host about being fired from the network over sexual harassment allegations when he was "probably the last guy in the world that they wanted to fire."
"Wow! He was talking to Bill O'Reilly but he just as easily could have been talking to a mirror," Meyers said.
Ever since Savannah Guthrie announced her former co-host's termination and read a statement from NBC News chairman Andy Lack, several other people have come forward. Earlier this week, Varietypublished an article in which three women identified themselves as victims of sexual harassment by Lauer. The women asked to remain anonymous due to fear of professional repercussion. The article was based on a two-month investigation.
The published allegations included a woman accusing Lauer of summoning her to his office, exposing his penis to her and then reprimanding the colleague when she refused to perform a sexual act. According to Variety, another woman accused Lauer of gifting her a sex toy and giving her a note of how he wanted to use it on her
In response to the article, a spokesperson for NBC News said, "We can say unequivocally that prior to Monday night, current NBC News management was never made aware of any complaints about Matt Lauer's conduct."
"And as a general rule, if you're giving someone a dildo at work, you're the dildo at work," Meyers said.
Still, Lauer wasn't the only person Meyers took a jab at. He also took a swing at President Donald Trump and John Conyer for their alleged inappropriate behavior.
"Where are men getting this idea that just standing in your underwear is irresistible to the ladies?" Meyers questioned. "Remember in 7th grade gym when you were terrified to be seen in your underwear because you looked ridiculous? That was the right way to feel about that. So, everybody please put your pants on. We're enough trouble without half the government Porky Piggin' it."
Watch the video to see the full clip.
Lauer released a statement about the alleged behavior on Thursday.
"There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions. To the people I have hurt, I am truly sorry. As I am writing this I realize the depth of the damage and disappoint I have left behind at home and at NBC. Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized, but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed. I regret that my shame is now shared by the people I cherish deeply," the former Today anchor wrote. "Repairing the damage will take a lot of time and soul searching and I am committed to beginning that effort. It is now my full-time job."