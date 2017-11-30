Rosario Dawson and Eric Andre Break Up

It's over for Rosario Dawson and Eric Andre, a source confirms to E! News.
Luckily, the Daredevil star and comedian—who went public with their relationship over Valentine's Day 2017—remain on good terms. The insider tells us, "Rosario and Eric went their separate ways. They are still friends and wish each other the best. They did have some great times together over the year as a couple."
Some fans, including Andre's close friend and artist Chance the Rapper, assumed their first lovey-dovey tributes to each other on social media were just a prank. That is until Rosario herself confirmed their romance during an appearance on The Late Show in April.
"He started posting more pictures of like our tongues touching and stuff, like personal pictures," she teased. "I was like, ‘you're still a millennial man. You don't post the tongue pictures!'"
In September, Rosario reflected on the moment she'd told Eric she loved him a year earlier after having to undergo emergency surgery.
"What a difference a year makes... This weekend marks a year that I had to get emergency surgery to stop internal bleeding from a ruptured cyst on my ovary," she wrote alongside a selfie from the hospital. "It was the first time I told @ericfuckingandre that I loved him (and very much not the last). Thankful for his care and all of the doctors and nurses and staff at the Desert Regional Medical Center."
She continued, "I wish I had practiced more of what I learned from my near death experience last year but so much is conceptualized as you go back to work and routine. Life has a way of reminding you again and again and again, though, what, and who is important."
Prior to Andre, Dawson was last romantically linked to director Danny Boyle, whom she split from in 2013. One year later, she adopted a 12-year-old girl, who recently attended an event with her mom.
E! News has reached out to their reps for comment. Us Weekly was first to report the news.