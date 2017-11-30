Kate Middleton's Third Pregnancy Style: See Her Latest Formal, Fitness and Casual Outfits

Kate Middleton, Bump

Press Association via AP Images

Kate Middleton's outfits are always stunning.

The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting her third child with husband Prince William in April 2018 and she's recently been showing off her tiny baby bump in chic outfits. Kate made her first public appearance since the baby news was announced back in October while attending a reception at Buckingham Palace in honor of World Mental Health Day.

While attending the event, she gave the world the first glimpse of her baby bump.

Since then, Kate has been spotted on multiple occasions sporting various outfit styles ranging from formal wear to fitness ensembles.

Kate Middleton's Third Pregnancy Style

Now we're showing you all of Kate's latest fashion looks! Check out the pictures below to see her third pregnancy style!

Kate Middleton, Bump

Press Association via AP Images

Baby Blue

In honor of World Mental Health Day, the Duchess of Cambridge made her first public appearance since announcing she was pregnant in a light blue lace dress with subtle black additions by Temperley London. 

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton

Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Twirl Me, Paddington!

Wearing Orla Kiely's Raised Flower Dress, Middleton takes a spin with Paddington Bear during a surprise charity visit to a London train station. 

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images

Sporty Chic

Practice makes perfect! The mom-to-be dressed for a playful tennis match in a PlayBrave track jacket, Nike tennis shoes and black pants with a fashion forward stripe down the side.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton

Frank Augstein - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Royal Fashion Redux

Pictured here at a gala benefitting the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families, royal watchers quickly pointed out that Kate recycled this Diane von Furstenburg lace gown from her second pregnancy with Princess Charlotte

Kate Middleton

Neil Mockford/GC Images

Perfect in Plum

Middleton and her growing baby bump opted for a sophisticated shift dress by GOAT during a public speaking engagement at the Place2Be School Leaders Forum. 

Kate Middleton, The Duchess of Cambridge

Press Association via AP Images

Always On Point

While attending the annual Royal Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in London, the Duchess wore a velvet Catherine Walker & Co Caressa coat dress, which contains jet, glass and silver Swarovski buttons. She paired the look with black pumps and a traditional red paper poppy to honor fallen troops.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Pure Elegance

Middleton wore a cream A-line coat by GOAT, which she paired with black tights, flat boots and a collared black dress from Topshop layered underneath for a visit to a Children's Center. 

ESC: Kate Middleton

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Gone With the Wind

Not even a blustery day could slow Kate down from visiting the Jaguar Land Rover's Solihull Manufacturing Plant in black and white coat by GOAT and knee-high riding boots from Russell & Bromley. 

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Royal Variety Performance

EDDIE MULHOLLAND/AFP/Getty Images

Oh-So Glam

The expecting Duchess of Cambridge revealed her growing baby bump in a gorgeous light blue embellished dress, designed by Jenny Packham, while attending the Royal Variety Performance in London. 

Kate Middleton

AP Photo/Frank Augstein

Pretty in Patterns

Kate took a classy fashion risk in a blue, burgundy and white frock designed by Kate Spade New York and pumps by Gianvito Rossi for a visit to the Foundling Museum in London. 

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton

Neil Mockford/GC Images

Comfort Comes First

While gardening with students in collaboration with the Royal Horticultural Society's campaign for school gardening, Kate kept it casual in a Barbour Ladies winter jacket layered over a turtleneck sweater by Temperley London and brown leather boots by Penelope Chilvers. 

