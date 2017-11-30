Get Ready to Listen to Ed Sheeran and Beyoncé's ''Perfect'' Duet on Repeat

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Nov. 30, 2017 4:07 PM

Ed Sheeran, Beyonce

Kevin Winter/WireImage

As if you needed another reason to listen to Ed Sheeran's song "Perfect" on repeat.

The redheaded artist just dropped a new version of the hit featuring a duet with Beyoncé. Sheeran announced his collaboration with Queen B Thursday morning via Instagram. It can be streamed here and listened to down below.

"Got Beyoncé to duet with me on Perfect, comes out today at 7pm ET / 4pm PT / midnight GMT x," he wrote.

"Perfect" is part of Sheeran's new album ÷. The two-time Grammy-winning artist first debuted the song in September and then released the official music video for the hit earlier this month. Not only did Sheeran star in the music video alongside Zoey Deutch but he also wrote the accompanying video script along with director Jason Koeing, who also collaborated with Sheeran on "Shape of You."

The song has already seen great success. At the time of this writing, the video had more than 170 million YouTube views. According to an early November press release, ÷ is a two-time platinum album.

Despite Sheeran's success with both the album and song, the singer received only two Grammy nominations—Best Pop Performance for "Shape of You" and Best Pop Vocal Album for ÷leading some to think the artist was snubbed.

Ed Sheeran, Beyonce

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Global Citizen

This isn't Beyonce's only collaboration this year. The "Formation" singer released "Walk on Water" with Eminem earlier this month. This also isn't the first time she's collaborated with Sheeran. The dynamic duo performed together in February 2015 to honor Stevie Wonder.

Click on the link above to hear Sheeran and Beyonce's new song.

