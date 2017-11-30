Kendall Jenner and Blake Griffin Almost Make Things Red Carpet Official

Blake Griffin, Kendall Jenner

Neilson Barnard, Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner and Blake Griffin almost made things officially official.

The rumored couple came very close to making their red carpet debut together at the premiere of The 5th Quarter in Beverly Hills, Calif., last night. However, they decided to walk the carpet separately, posing for photos alone (tear).

Kendall looked chic in a see-through, mesh leotard with a pair of baggy, ripped jeans, which she accessorized with a gold jacket, black boots and a high bun. Blake, on the other hand, looked dapper in a royal blue suit with a grey sweater and white tennis shoes.

Though they didn't take pictures on the carpet, we're sure they met up once they got inside, considering they've been spending lots of time together over the last few months.

Kendall Jenner's Best Looks

The two were first linked in August following Blake's split from his longtime girlfriend and mother of his two children, Brynn Cameron. Since then, they've been spotted on date nights and outings with friends, including Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights last month and Kendall's 22nd birthday celebration a few weeks ago. 

Kendall has also been supportive in cheering on Blake and his basketball team, the Los Angeles Clippers, during several courtside appearances this season.

Despite their seemingly couple-y moments, however, they've stayed quiet about whether they're officially an item.

