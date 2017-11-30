Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Pack on the PDA While Sitting Courtside at the L.A. Lakers Game

by Kendall Fisher | Thu., Nov. 30, 2017 10:03 AM

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari enjoyed a night full of PDA with a side of basketball on Wednesday!

The Princess of Pop and her dancer beau stepped out last night to attend the Los Angeles Lakers game against the Golden State Warriors at Staples Center in Downtown L.A. But it didn't look like the game was their main focus...

Rather, Brit and Sam were totally engrossed in each other, smooching it up while sitting in their courtside seats.

The singer looked sexy in a low-cut blouse (with plenty of cleavage) and a pair of black, high-waisted shorts, which she paired with black, patent leather heels. Sam, on the other hand, donned black jeans with a tan shirt that was adorned by black and red sleeves.

Britney Spears & Sam Asghari's Cutest Moments

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari, Sean Federline, Jayden James Federline

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

But even though it looked like a nice, little date night out for the couple, they were actually joined by Britney's two sons, Sean and Jayden Federline.

The boys were totally focused on the game while their mama stole some kisses from her man. Not to mention, they were busy taking in the awesome view and even munching on some cotton candy.

Unfortunately, their boys in purple and gold lost after going into overtime with a final score of 123-127.

Check out more of Brit and Sam's cutest moments by scrolling below!

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari, Slumber Party

YouTube

Love at First Sight

The 35-year-old pop star met the fitness model, 23, on set of her super sexy "Slumber Party" music video, which dropped mid-November. Onscreen chemistry? Check!

Sam Asghari, Britney Spears, Snapchat

Snapchat

Her Special Someone

Spears wished her fans a very merry Christmas from her cozy spot in bed next to Asghari. 

Britney Spears, Sam Ashgari

Instagram

Kiss Me at Midnight

The lovebirds rang in 2017 by each other's side, and Brit-Brit couldn't help but share this adorable snapshot in celebration of New Year's Eve. 

Britney Spears Instagram

Instagram

Puppy Love

Britney and Sam are huge fans of Snapchat, especially the puppy dog filter!

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari

Arun Nevader/Getty Images

No. 1 Fans

In March, the couple supported Asghari's sister as she walked in a show at Los Angeles Fashion Week. 

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari

Instagram

In the 'Bu

Sunny Malibu has never looked better thanks to these two!

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari

Instagram

Fitness Fanatics

Spears celebrated her main main's birthday with a picturesque hike. 

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari

Instagram

He Drives Her Crazy

The personal trainer supported Britney backstage at one of her Las Vegas shows in March 2017. 

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari

Instagram

All Dressed Up

The pair get close for a photo opp ahead of Spears' Sin City performance. 

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari

Instagram

Jet-Setters

In June, Sam surprised Britney by flying to Japan for some sightseeing between concerts. 

Britney Spears Instagram

Instagram

Happiest Place on Earth

Sam tagged along with Britney and her two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James Federline, as they enjoyed a day at Disneyland.

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari

Instagram

L-O-V-E

"So in love with this puppy @samasghari," Britney captioned the photo. 

Are you all about Brit Brit and Sam? Let us know by sounding off in the comments below!

