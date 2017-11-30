Sebastian Stan's Video Message to Doppelgänger "Dad" Mark Hamill Will Make You LOL

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Nov. 30, 2017 9:52 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News

Red Carpet Red Alert - 2017 AMAs Fashion

Blake Griffin, Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner and Blake Griffin Almost Make Things Red Carpet Official

Ariana Madix, Lala Kent, Scheana Shay, PETA, Vanderpump Rules

Vanderpump Rules Stars Pose Nude in Body Paint for PETA Ad

Mark Hamill, Star Wars, Sebastian Stan

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images

Sebastian Stan has a message for his "dad" Mark Hamill.

For some time now, social media has been saying how much Stan looks like Hamill's Star Wars character Luke Skywalker, even suggesting Stan play a young Luke in a movie. On Thursday, Stan sent his doppelgänger "dad" a video message on Good Morning America.

"I just wanna let you know I got orange juice, eggs and everything in the fridge, so when you get home tonight you should be all good," Stan tells Hamill in the video, adding if he wants to "feed the cat" that would be good too.

Avengers: Infinity War Trailer Unites Captain America, Doctor Strange, Iron Man and the Guardians of the Galaxy Against Thanos

Hamill laughed after seeing the message and revealed when he first heard the comparisons he thought Stan was "way too handsome" to be compared to him. "And then they morphed us together and I thought, 'Oh that is kinda spooky,'" Hamild said on GMA. "But he's a wonderful actor."

Back in September, Hamill posted a hilarious message on Instagram, telling his followers, "Sorry to disappoint you but I refuse to say 'Sebastian Stan-I AM YOUR FATHER!' (even though, in fact, I am) #SorryNotSorry #MySonSebastian."

So does Hamill think Stan should play a young Luke Skywalker? Watch the clip above to see what he said about the idea!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Sebastian Stan , Mark Hamill , Good Morning America , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.