Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez's Date Night Includes Church and Plenty of PDA

It looks Jelena fans' prayers have been answered.

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez were photographed heading to church together Wednesday night for an evening service. Keeping it casual, Bieber wore a gray hoodie and sweatpants while Gomez wore a brown jacket and striped top. She also continued to sport her bright blond hairdo, which she debuted on the red carpet at the 2017 American Music Awards before her comeback performance.

"Selena and Justin arrived separately for Wednesday night church services at Zoe Church," a source told E! News. "Selena was in a great mood, chatting with friends and happy to see them. Justin arrived a few minutes before Selena and was waiting for her there. They mingled before sitting down for the service."

However, they weren't the only celebrities to attend the service that evening. Kourtney Kardashian was also there, which could have led to an awkward encounter considering the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the "Sorry" singer previously sparked romance rumors.