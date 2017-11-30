Celebrity-Inspired Winter Wardrobe Must-Haves Under $100

  • By
  • &

by Diana Nguyen | Thu., Nov. 30, 2017 7:22 AM

ESC: Winter Essentials, Kendall Jenner

Felipe Ramales / Splash News

It's out with the old and in with the new...cold-weather clothing! 

The air is brisk, hot toddies are flowing and while you may be busy shopping for gifts, it's time to take a break and update your own winter wardrobe. Before you replace your favorite turtleneck or invest in another denim jacket, take inspiration from the stars, who have strolled into the season in closet staples we never thought to try. 

For instance, Kendall Jenner's Balenciaga coat is a high-fashion stunner, but pairing the draped look with bulky trainers, like her Yeezy sneakers, shows a nice design contrast (not to mention, she must be super comfortable). 

Winter Boots: Celebrity Picks With Prices You Can Afford

Reese Witherspoon also shared a low-key way to incorporate a metallic, festive material into your outfit without wearing mistletoe over your head. If you're really set on just updating your tried-and-true denim jacket, do like Selena Gomez and add a layer of shearling for extra warmth. 

While it is the season of giving, don't forget to treat yo' self. Luckily, we rounded up this season's must-haves, with options all under $100! 

ESC: Winter Essentials, Sofia Richie

Ricky Vigil M/GC Images

Sofia Richie

Forget the Labor Day rule—white cropped trousers are on-trend, in season and inherently festive, as evidenced by Sofia. Opt for a high-waist pair to tuck in all your turtlenecks and cashmere sweaters. 

ESC: Winter Essentials

Topshop

Wide Leg Sailor Trousers, $68

ESC: Winter Essentials, Reese Witherspoon

Gotham/GC Images

Reese Witherspoon

Leave it to the A-lister—and Southern belle—to bring back brocade in the most delicate way: as accents on her coat. Accessorize your winter wear and jackets with the textured, typically metallic fabric.

ESC: Winter Essentials, Sofia Richie

Ricky Vigil M/GC Images

Union Bay

Brocade Slip On Mules, $19.99

ESC: Winter Essentials, Eva Longoria

TheStewartofNY/GC Images

Eva Longoria

They say your head releases the most heat. If that's the case, protect that body warmth—and cover any bedhead—with a wide-brim hat, like Eva did on a cold, rainy day. 

ESC: Winter Essentials

Forever 21

Wide Brim Felt Fedora, $19.90

 

ESC: Winter Essentials, Sophia Bush

Splash News

Sophia Bush

Red may be a bold statement, but during the holiday season, it's the perfect festive color. How do you avoid looking like Elmo? Pair a red sweater with an embellished bottom. The color will contrast nicely against some texture. 

ESC: Winter Essentials

Mango

Fringes Cable-Knit Sweater, $59.99

ESC: Winter Essentials, Elsa Hosk

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Elsa Hosk

Va-va-voom. The knee-high and over-the-knee boot trends are not going anywhere anytime soon. This season, celebs and models alike are opting for fun colors with their footwear, especially taking a liking to red and white iterations. Just make sure to pair your boots with shorter-hem sweater dresses or maxis with slits, so that your steppers can be seen in all their glory. 

ESC: Winter Essentials

Impo

Trodem Tall Boots, $99

 

ESC: Winter Essentials, Hilary Duff

BG020/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Hilary Duff

It's leggings season. Like the Younger star proved, you can wear them out casually with a sweater or dress them up for a night on the town—it's a winter essential for a reason. While you have so many options, be kind to the universe and its creatures and opt for faux or vegan leather. 

ESC: Winter Essentials

Spanx

Faux Leather Leggings, $98

 

ESC: Winter Essentials, Tracee Ellis Ross

PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Tracee Ellis Ross

Who knew a crewneck sweatshirt could be fashionable? The queen of couture and Blackish star did. The trick here is to style it under a structured, print coat or jacket. 

ESC: Winter Essentials

Ralph Lauren

Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt, $83.73

 

ESC: Winter Essentials, Selena Gomez

Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID

Selena Gomez

Denim jackets are an all-year wardrobe staple, but add a shearling liner or collar to the mix and you're decidedly ready for the winter cold.  

ESC: Winter Essentials

Topshop

Faux Fur Denim Jacket, $95

 

ESC: Winter Essentials, Rebel Wilson

Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

Rebel Wilson

You may have a penchant for all black, but even dark souls—or brilliant comedians—need to spice up a monochrome ensemble. Follow in Rebel's festive footsteps and invest in a comfortable pair of metallic loafers. You'll be surprised how much of a difference it makes. 

ESC: Winter Essentials

Aldo

Casotto, $41.29

 

ESC: Winter Essentials, Katharine McPhee

TheStewartofNY/GC Images

Katherine McPhee

Whether you're wearing layers or a mini dress, an oversize coat will a) keep you warm and b) bring a level of sophistication to the outfit. Just make sure to opt for a thick iteration that almost drapes over you. 

ESC: Winter Essentials

BooHoo

Francesca Belted Waterfall Coat, $24.50

 

ESC: Winter Essentials, Michelle Dockery

BACKGRID

Michelle Dockery

Believe it or not, but leopard is quickly becoming a neutral. This winter season, celebs are turning to the fierce print to spice up their most neutral ensembles. 

ESC: Winter Essentials

Zumiez

Vans Authentic Leopard Print & True White Skate Shoes, $54.95

 

ESC: Winter Essentials, Kendall Jenner

Felipe Ramales / Splash News

Kendall Jenner

The days of the sleek sneaker is hardly over, but thanks to It Girls like Kendall, the practical trainer—with its bulky, almost-dated design—is back on the rise. Just remember to pair it with a fashion-forward looking piece to contrast the retro feel. 

ESC: Winter Essentials

Reebok

Reebok Walk Ultra V DMX, $65

ESC: Winter Essentials, Jennifer Garner

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Jennifer Garner

You can't step into the winter season without a pair of velvet shoes. Crush the holiday circuit like the A-list actress in a pair of platform, open-toe steppers. 

ESC: Winter Essentials

Steve Madden

Insomnia, $99.95

 

ESC: Winter Essentials, Victoria Beckham

Jackson Lee/Splash

Victoria Beckham

These statement earrings prove that David Beckham's other half will forever be Posh Spice. Make sure to throw your hair up, too, so everyone can see your glamorous accessories. 

ESC: Winter Essentials

Loren Hope

'Sophia' Stud Earrings, $36

ESC: Winter Essentials, Kourtney Kardashian

SPW / SAF / Splash News

Kourtney Kardashian

Release your inner edge with a trendy statement jacket. Two words to describe Kourt's motorcycle jacket: wardrobe staple. All you need is a black tank to go under and you're instantly styling. 

ESC: Winter Essentials

Zara

Ribbed Faux Leather Jacket, $49

ESC: Winter Essentials, Jennifer Lopez

James Devaney/GC Images

Jennifer Lopez

A crucial, but often overlooked, garment is the puffer vest. When the season's transition, you often forget this extra layer to keep you warm. Bonus points if you manage to match your beanie to your vest, like J.Lo. 

ESC: Winter Essentials

Uniqlo

Women Ultra Light Down Compact Vest, $ 39.90

 

ESC: Winter Essentials, Vanessa Hudgens

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Vanessa Hudgens

Now, you really don't have an excuse to run. Stay warm in winter activewear, as you burn off all those holiday cookies. 

ESC: Winter Essentials

H&M

Running Top, $29.99

ESC: Winter Essentials, Kat Graham

TheStewartofNY/Getty Images

Kat Graham

How do TV vampires always manage to look so good? This Vampire Diaries star may keep all her secrets in this oversize clutch.

ESC: Winter Essentials

Mark and Graham

Brooklyn Oversized Pouch, $139

ESC: Winter Essentials, Jaimie Alexander

Niceguy/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Jaimie Alexander

Black combat boots are the definition of winter essential. Opt for a bulkier iteration, like the Blindspot star's, to ground an all-black look.  

ESC: Winter Essentials

Union Bay

Lace Up Combat Boots, $34.99

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

