Matt Lauer "Embarrassed" by Sexual Misconduct Scandal: "I Am Truly Sorry"

Matt Lauer has broken his silence regarding the growing sexual misconduct allegations made against him throughout the week. Today's Savannah Guthrie read his apology on-air Thursday.

"There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions. To the people I have hurt, I am truly sorry. As I am writing this I realize the depth of the damage and disappoint I have left behind at home and at NBC. Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized, but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed. I regret that my shame is now shared by the people I cherish deeply," the former Today anchor wrote. "Repairing the damage will take a lot of time and soul searching and I am committed to beginning that effort. It is now my full-time job."

Lauer, who was fired from NBC News after a swift internal investigation, added, "The last two days have forced me to take very hard look at my own troubling flaws. It's been humbling. I am blessed to be surrounded by people I love. I thank them for their patience and grace."