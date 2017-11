It's about time!

Kelly Clarkson finally got in the passenger seat of James Corden's car on The Late Late Show and in what might be a first for the segment, she found herself on a romantic date with none other than her husband, Brandon Blackstock.

Unfortunately his idea of romance is talking about reports from the farm, but it was a nice idea, and Kelly sure seemed delighted.

The little jaunt to work was mostly a showcase for Kelly's voice, which is still just a delight.