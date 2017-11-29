Geraldo Rivera Defends Matt Lauer's Firing: ''The News Is Flirty Business''

Geraldo Rivera just got himself into a world of Internet trouble.

Hours after Matt Lauer's firing from NBC News over inappropriate sexual behavior, Rivera hopped on social media and caused quite a stir with a tirade of ill-timed tweets, defending the former Today show host, calling the news "flirty business" and stating that women were coming forward to "get even with bad bosses."

The 74-year-old started the storm when he defended his pal, writing, "Sad about @MLauer great guy, highly skilled & empathetic w guests & a real gentleman to my family & me."

He definitely got people's attention when he added, "News is a flirty business & it seems like current epidemic of #SexHarassmentAllegations may be criminalizing courtship & conflating it w predation. What about #GarrisonKeillor?"

The onslaught of tweets got a huge reaction from commenters, many calling out Rivera on his own shady past.

A user @unimpressedTexas wrote, "Geraldo, I suggest male commentators take a break from speaking on sexual harassment of women for a while."