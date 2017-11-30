Kourtney Kardashian Opts Out of Pants—Thoughts?

Since Kourtney is five feet tall, the petite star most likely didn't have to go up on the sizing of her oversized shirt, or go out of her way to find tall boots. But that doesn't mean you can't sport a similar style if you're tall. The trick is to make sure that there's a small gap between the top of the boot and length of the shirt. Pro tip: Don't be afraid to go up two or three sizes.

For the lazy fashionista on a dime, ditching the pants leaves you one less thing to think about (or pay for). Plus, the star's look is a prime example of effortless fashion.

Want to give it a try? Check out oversized denim tops at every budget below!