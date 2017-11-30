WAGS' Nicole Williams Isn't Going to Let Larry English Get Out of Wearing His Wedding Band

Nicole Williams is not budging when it comes to matrimonial traditions.
In this clip from this Sunday's all-new WAGS L.A., Nicole and Larry English take a look at wedding bands for their big day, but Larry doesn't seem too excited about rocking his new jewels.
"Does it really matter that much?" Larry asked.
For Nicole, it's all about the symbolism the ring carries.
"Yeah it matters. These are symbols of our marriage and our vows. You're gonna look like one of those guys that decides not to wear a ring for other reasons. I've never seen anybody that's married not wearing a wedding band," Nicole retorted.
Larry still didn't think it was a big deal, even arguing that there are plenty of married people that don't wear their rings.
"I already feel married. I felt married for the last five years of our relationship," Larry said, attempting to assure Nicole that he's committed.
Despite his words of confidence in their union, his reluctance to don a band really struck a nerve with Nicole.
"Do you know who you're marrying? Do you want me to go even more crazy than I already am? It makes me wonder, why are you even playing with my emotions right now?" Nicole thought.
