T-Pain Says You’ve Been Singing the Lyrics to ''Buy U a Drank'' Wrong This Whole Time

  • By
  • &

by Cydney Contreras | Wed., Nov. 29, 2017 3:20 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News

Jay-Z Talks Relationships With Beyonce & Kanye West

Jay-Z, T Magazine

Jay-Z Felt Like He Was in the Eye of a Hurricane With Beyoncé After Hearing Lemonade

Jimmy Kimmel Live, Kristen Bell, Ashton Kutcher

Ashton Kutcher, Kristen Bell and More Stars Deliver a Musical Reminder: If We Don't Help People With AIDS, We're Going to Hell

T-Pain

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Remember T-Pain's hit song, "Buy U A Drank"? Well, you've been singing it wrong the whole time.

The rapper took to Twitter to clear up confusion surrounding the lyrics in the 2007 song, writing, "It's 'and then' not 'ooh wee' but really it’s whatever you want it to be."

Even when you Google the lyrics to the song, what comes up is: "Baby girl, what's your name? / Let me talk to you, let me buy you a drink / I'm T-Pain, you know me / Konvict Muzic, Nappy Boy, ooh wee / I know the club close at 3."

But it looks like that's all wrong.

Understandably Twitter users were shook when they realized they had been singing the wrong lyrics for the last ten years.

And while he was on the subject, T-Pain added that we have also been botching the song "All I Do Is Win," saying, "I don't wanna throw another wrench in your childhood but also it's 'Everybody hands go UP......... and they stay there....... AND THEY SAY YEAH' sorry."

Grammys 2018: Are the Nominees Underwhelming?

Twitter fans responded hilariously to the news, many joking about their total surprise over the clarification. Record producer Dillon Francis tweeted his shock, writing to the rapper, "listening back ASAP cause now i feel like my life is a lie."

Despite the earth-shaking revelation, the artist reassured his followers that he was just grateful that people still enjoyed the tune.

He advised, "Just enjoy the song however you hear it. I just appreciate you listening. #BuyUADrank #THANX."

In good humor, he also called out a fellow musician, "You" singer Lloyd, whose lyrics have been incorrectly sung over the years, telling him, "Cough it up homie! '5'2' or 'fine too'?!"

So, have you been singing the lyrics wrong too? Let us know in the comments below!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ , Music , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.