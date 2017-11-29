Monica Lewinsky Slams HLN Special About Bill Clinton Affair

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Nov. 29, 2017 1:18 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Nina Dobrev, Glen Powell

Nina Dobrev and Glen Powell "Taking Time Apart" Amid Busy Schedules

The View

Appreciating The View: Why Having All Women at the Table Can't Be Taken for Granted

ESC: E!ssentials, Emily Ratajkowski

How to Create Emily Ratajkowski's Glitter Eye Minus the Fallout

Monica Lewinsky

Bruno Vincent/Getty Images

Monica Lewinsky is not happy about HLN's upcoming special about her affair with Bill Clinton or the renewed attention given to it.

The former White House intern-turned-anti-bullying activist, whose sexual relationship with the married U.S. leader nearly brought down his presidency in the '90s, tweeted a screenshot of an article about the docu-series How It Really Happened with Hill Harper's two-part episode. She crossed out the title cited in the story, "The Monica Lewinsky Scandal," and replaced it with "The Starr Investigation" and "The Clinton Impeachment."

"Fixed it for you. you're welcome," she tweeted on Tuesday.

The title "The Monica Lewinsky" scandal was used in a few recent promos for the special but recently changed to "The Clinton-Lewinsky Scandal." 

"Taking into account recent events, and to more accurately represent the storyline, the episode is now titled 'The Clinton-Lewinsky Scandal,'" HLN's vice president of communications said in a statement to The Washington Post.

The special will air on December 3.

Taylor Schilling Responds to Monica Lewinsky Snub

"I so admire you. You are a strong person to not let this bulls--t get to you," user @lisamikol1969 tweeted to Lewinsky.

"Actually, it does get to me... and affects me. just gotta process + keep going," Lewinsky replied.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Bill Clinton , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.