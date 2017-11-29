Happy Birthday, Anna Faris! Looking Back at Her Funniest Movie Scenes Over the Years

Nov. 29, 2017

Happy birthday to one of the funniest ladies in Hollywood...Anna Faris!

Today marks the actress' 41st birthday, which means she's been gracing our television and movie screens with her humor, beauty and wit for nearly 20 years now. 

As you probably recall, Faris got her big start in the Scary Movie series, playing Cindy Campbell in four of the films from 2000 to 2006. From there, she went on to star in hits like Lost in Translation, Just Friends, House Bunny and The Hot Chick

Anna Faris' Best Looks

In fact, Faris has been the star of some of our favorite one-liners and movie moments. Remember her manhole scene from House Bunny? And the patty cake song in The Hot Chick? Or what about the time she did an Irish jig to defeat the killer in Scary Movie? The list goes on and on!

So in honor of her birthday today, we figured we'd take a look back at some of our favorite Faris scenes...

Launch the video above to check 'em out for yourself!

