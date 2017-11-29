William Shatner Ends Twitter Feud With Star Trek: Discovery's Jason Isaacs

CBS
The Starfleet was reunited after two days of dissonance.
After causing a Twitter commotion earlier this week, William Shatner, famous for playing Captain James T. Kirk in the original Star Trek television series and following films, has finally unblocked British actor and Star Trek: Discovery newbie Jason Isaacs, who plays Captain Lorca, on Twitter after two days.
The exact reason for Shatner's icy action is unknown, though it may have had something to do with a Metro article titled "Jason Isaacs hopes William Shatner won't appear in Star Trek," which went live on the U.K. website on Nov. 14.
In the article, Isaacs says that while many are clamoring to get Shatner on board (literally), he doesn't think it makes sense for the show's plot. The Brit is quoted as saying, "‘Kirk doesn't come along for 10 years and when we meet him, he's 26, so it would be a weird timeline if they met."
He who must not be named?s bff is now unblocked.— William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) November 28, 2017
The OG Captain may not have taken kindly to that justification.
After realized he'd been blocked, Isaacs took to Twitter to express his confusion, saying, "'I've been blocked by @WilliamShatner. The unkindest cut of all. In what way have I broken the prime directive Captain?"
Isaacs added, "Was it the end of sentence minor-key uptick? The quizzical eyebrow (and blue eyeliner)? The just too-tight uniform? Forgive me my sins–it's an homage, I swear."
Luckily, the rift was swift and Shatner took to Twitter as well with a comical response today, which made light of Isaacs' well-known role of Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter franchise.
Shatner wrote, "He who must not be named's bff is now unblocked."
The aging space captain offered no clarification as to why he blocked Isaacs in the first place.
To be unblocked by @WilliamShatner I had to marry off a ginger royal, fire an intercontinental missile at Japan and get Trump not to insult heroic Native American code-talkers in front of an offensive painting of their worst enemy (that he put there). #TwoOutOfThreesNotBad— Jason Isaacs (@jasonsfolly) November 28, 2017
Didn't seem to bother Isaacs though, who kept the tweets coming with political-skewed jokes about Shatner allowing him to come back into his inner, social media circle.
After the unblocking, Isaacs wrote, "More To be unblocked by @WilliamShatner I had to marry off a ginger royal, fire an intercontinental missile at Japan and get Trump not to insult heroic Native American code-talkers in front of an offensive painting of their worst enemy (that he put there). #TwoOutOfThreesNotBad."
Undoubtedly. Here?s what people miss with @WilliamShatner: the unbroken continuity and cross-pollination between the sublime, disruptive, iconic performances - as Kirk & Denny amongst others - and the provocative, take-no-prisoners tweeter. I?m all in. #ItsArtJimButNotAsWeKnowIt https://t.co/4CSNQmkNao— Jason Isaacs (@jasonsfolly) November 29, 2017
He even gushed over his love of Shatner's career and social media presence, calling the whole feud "worth it" in the end to be on good terms with the screen and tweeting legend.
Isaacs wrote, "Here’s what people miss with @WilliamShatner: the unbroken continuity and cross-pollination between the sublime, disruptive, iconic performances - as Kirk & Denny amongst others-and the provocative, take-no-prisoners tweeter. I’m all in. #ItsArtJimButNotAsWeKnowIt."
Leave it to a Potter joke to bring peace to the galaxy.
Captain and Captain may not be friends (Isaacs said he doesn't follow the space commander), but at least the Twitter battle is over.