Snapchat Announces "New and Improved" Update to the App

Snapchat users will be seeing some new changes to the social media app in the coming days!

CEO Evan Spiegel explained on the Snap blog that the "new and improved Snapchat" aims to cater to the user and their personal friendships.

This means that users will no longer swipe to the right to view both Stories from friends and publishers or creators. The Snap blog explains, "The new Snapchat separates the social from the media. This means that the Chats and Stories from your friends are on the left side of Snapchat, and the Stories from publishers, creators, and the community are on the right."