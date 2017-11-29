Ranking the Avengers: Infinity War Makeovers

Teresa Giudice, Danielle Staub Revisit Real Housewives of New Jersey Table Flip: Is Everything Really Forgiven?
Guys, is that you?
A few members of the Avengers got some sick makeovers for Avengers: Infinity War, which sees the superheroes team up to fight Thanos (Josh Brolin).
Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) has gone blonde, channeling the actress' real look, and Spider-Man (Tom Holland) has himself a sweet new Spidey suit!
Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Captain America (Chris Evans) take Movember to the next level and the former showcases the short hair and the eye patch he started wearing after suffering that gruesome injury by the hand of Hela (Cate Blanchett) in Thor: Ragnarok. But apparently, he won't be sporting it for the whole movie.
We ranked the Avengers' makeovers below.
Marvel / Walt Disney Studios
A few beloved superheroes look different in Avengers: Infinity War. We ranked their makeovers!
Marvel / Walt Disney Studios
Steve Rogers looks mighty scruffy in the new film.
Marvel / Walt Disney Studios
Natasha Romanoff knows blondes have more fun.
Article continues below
Marvel / Walt Disney Studios
Peter Parker's got himself a sick new Spidey suit!
Marvel / Walt Disney Studios
Speaking of scruff, Thor's maintained his scruffy look from Thor: Ragnarok and has gone full pirate.
This isn't Thor's first makeover; the Norse god and superhero had originally sported long hair in the first Thor and Avengers films.
"When we started Chris Hemsworth on Thor," Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige told Vanity Fair in an interview posted this week. "Thor's hair is blond. He's got a cape; he's got a hammer. These are the things that make Thor, Thor. He's now appeared as that character so many times, Chris Hemsworth is Thor. So he cut his hair, you get rid of his hammer, and it's still him."
Marvel Studios released the first trailer for Avengers: Infinity War earlier on Wednesday, after debuting the footage during the D23 Expo in July.
Avengers: Infinity War is set for release on May 4, 2018.