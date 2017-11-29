Teresa Giudice, Danielle Staub Revisit Real Housewives of New Jersey Table Flip: Is Everything Really Forgiven?

"You were stripping! Prostitution whore! You were f—king engaged 19 times?! You f—king stupid bitch!" With those words (and a table) that Teresa Giudice hurled at Danielle Staub, reality TV and The Real Housewives of New Jersey history was made.
The pair, who reunited over yoga and are now friends on RHONJ, revisit that moment in the Wednesday, Nov. 29 episode of the Bravo reality series.
"Calling me a ‘prostitution whore' in front of them," a teary Danielle says to Teresa about her kids and that infamous moment in the exclusive clip above, "rocked my world."
The two are participating in Siggy Flicker's retreat where they are asked to revisit a moment they felt wrong by another of the RHONJ ladies.
"My kids got bullied for that too," Danielle says about "prostitution whore." Christine was 13 at the time, Jillian was 11. In the clip, you can see their reactions to Teresa's outburst.
Danielle just needs to hear Teresa say she didn't intend to hurt her kids back in 2009 when she flipped the table.
"I didn't mean to call you those names, that just came out of anger…If I had to take it back, I would take it back," Teresa says.
But will Teresa make amends with Danielle's daughters?
The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays, 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)