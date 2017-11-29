Proof That Cristiano Ronaldo Has Been Living His Best Life on Instagram This Year

  • By
  • &

by Diana Marti |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Anna Faris, The House Bunny

Happy Birthday, Anna Faris! Looking Back at Her Funniest Movie Scenes Over the Years

Teresa Giudice, Danielle Staub

Teresa Giudice, Danielle Staub Revisit Real Housewives of New Jersey Table Flip: Is Everything Really Forgiven?

Jason Isaacs, William Shatner, Star Trek

William Shatner Ends Twitter Feud With Star Trek: Discovery's Jason Isaacs

Cristiano Ronaldo, Baby, Girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.

Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo has been living his best life, and you can scroll right through the proof.  

The soccer stud has had a phenomenal year, on and off the field. The 32-year-old athlete welcomed three children in 2017 and he gave his fans have had a front-row seat to it all. 

Ronaldo has also now dethroned Ariana Grande as the second most-followed celebrity on Instagram with 116 million followers. 

He's also right behind Beyoncé with the second most-liked photo on Instagram from an entertainment account, and it's a recent photo, too! 

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Hottest Instagram Pics

The Real Madrid C.F. player shared a photo of himself with his oldest son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. and his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez as she held their newborn daughter Alana Martina Ronaldo.

To date, that photo has over 11 million likes and over 150,000 comments. 

Ronaldo also scored the fifth and eight spots for the most-liked photos on Instagram. His fans seem to have a vast appreciation for Ronaldo's family life, and we have to say we agree.

Stars & Their Mini-Me Kids

So happy to be able to hold the two new loves of my life ???

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on

The debut photo of the father of four holding his twins Mateo and Eva comes in at No. 5 on the list with over eight million likes. While the photo of himself with Rodriguez, his oldest son and the twins comes in at No. 8 with over 7.3 million likes. 

As for soccer accomplishments, the star also celebrated his award for the Best FIFA Men's player and it was a family affair. His mother, Rodriguez, son, and relatives all attended the event. 

??????????????

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on

Along with his documented success from both on and off the field, Ronaldo also debuted a fragrance line, suit collection, underwear line, and many more projects while also continuing his philanthropic efforts. 

Looking back, we can undoubtedly say that Ronaldo is living his best life and we can't stop liking it all. 

Check out some of the Ronaldo's hottest Instagram pics over the years:  

Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

Instagram

Confederation Cup

If you're looking forward to watching Cristiano Ronaldo play in the Confederation Cup, just wait until you see some of his hottest Instagram pics. Click here for more information on the Confederation Cup and how to watch it live.

Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

Instagram

Golden God

Summertime and the living is easy for the pro athlete.

Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

Instagram

Father & Son

The Ronaldo boys looking dapper like usual.

Article continues below

Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

Instagram

Wardrobe Time

This shirt will do!

Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

Instagram

Book Worm

Nothing like a good book and some tea...and Cristiano of course.

Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

Instagram

Pool Side

"Just relax and enjoy the view."

Article continues below

Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

Instagram

Stunning Selfie

Who knew someone could look so good in a pair of sunglasses?

Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

Instagram

Tanning Time

Patio with a view.

Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

Instagram

Streetwear

Ripped jeans, white button down, shades...what more could you ask for?

Article continues below

Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

Instagram

True Athlete

Playing on the field, AND in the pool.

Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

Instagram

Summer Style

Nothing says summer quite like Cristiano in white shorts and loafers.

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Latin , Apple News , Instagram , Cristiano Ronaldo , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.