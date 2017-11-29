Proof That Cristiano Ronaldo Has Been Living His Best Life on Instagram This Year

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on
The debut photo of the father of four holding his twins Mateo and Eva comes in at No. 5 on the list with over eight million likes. While the photo of himself with Rodriguez, his oldest son and the twins comes in at No. 8 with over 7.3 million likes.
As for soccer accomplishments, the star also celebrated his award for the Best FIFA Men's player and it was a family affair. His mother, Rodriguez, son, and relatives all attended the event.
Looking back, we can undoubtedly say that Ronaldo is living his best life and we can't stop liking it all.
Check out some of the Ronaldo's hottest Instagram pics over the years:
Instagram
Confederation Cup
If you're looking forward to watching Cristiano Ronaldo play in the Confederation Cup, just wait until you see some of his hottest Instagram pics. Click here for more information on the Confederation Cup and how to watch it live.
Instagram
Golden God
Summertime and the living is easy for the pro athlete.
Instagram
Father & Son
The Ronaldo boys looking dapper like usual.
Article continues below
Instagram
Wardrobe Time
This shirt will do!
Instagram
Book Worm
Nothing like a good book and some tea...and Cristiano of course.
Instagram
Pool Side
"Just relax and enjoy the view."
Article continues below
Instagram
Stunning Selfie
Who knew someone could look so good in a pair of sunglasses?
Instagram
Tanning Time
Patio with a view.
Instagram
Streetwear
Ripped jeans, white button down, shades...what more could you ask for?
Article continues below
Instagram
True Athlete
Playing on the field, AND in the pool.
Instagram
Summer Style
Nothing says summer quite like Cristiano in white shorts and loafers.
Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!