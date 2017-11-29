Daisy Ridley Plays Star Wars-Themed Whisper Challenge With Jimmy Fallon

It didn't take Ridley long to figure it out. "The first one was easy," Fallon said as the actress congratulated herself. "I knew you'd get that one." Next, it was Fallon's turn to wear the headphones and read Ridley's lips as she repeatedly mouthed "Lando Calrissian." Fallon forgot about the Star Wars twist, but he eventually guessed correctly. "For a second I thought it was a science theme to it," he said. Handing the headphones back to Ridley, he read another card, with a quote from Yoda. "Do. Or do not," he said. "There is no try." For the first time, Ridley struggled. "Do you always...eat? Do you want some ham?" she guessed. "Do you want a crab?"

Fallon fared no better when Ridley mouthed a quote from Princess Leia in Star Wars: A New Hope: "Help me, Obi-Wan Kenobi. You're my only hope." As Ridley sounded it out, Fallon shouted, "Pickle nut! Licky pickle! Elmo! Elmo says hi! Oh, my gosh! It's Elmo! I'm on Sesame Street! I love you!" Finally, Fallon got it right: "Help me, Obi-Wan Kenobi! You're my only hope!"