Kate Middleton Is Sharing Her Green Thumb With Prince George and Princess Charlotte

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton may be a royal, but she's not afraid of a little dirt.

On Wednesday, she joined a group of young students at southwest London's Robin Hood Primary School to check out the kids' work with the Royal Horticultural Society's campaign for school gardening. The decade-old program works to support gardening initiatives in schools for children to improve their skills and development.

With a fondness for the outdoors, the mother of two was right at home as she pulled on a pair of gardening gloves and got to work with the youngsters, planting some winter bulbs.

Notably dressed down for the outing, Middleton sported her Barbour olive green jacket layered over a black knit tunic with her decade-old Penelope Chilvers boots.